Paper Talk: Chelsea’s Lukaku blow; Arsenal & Liverpool battle

Everton will refuse to sell Romelu Lukaku to Everton, while Arsenal and Liverpool are among a number of clubs interested in a Charlton prodigy, according to today’s papers.

EVERTON STAND THEIR GROUND ON LUKAKU

Chelsea are set to miss out on re-signing former striker Romelu Lukaku as Everton remain adamant they will not sell their prized asset.

The Londoners have chased Lukaku all summer, with reports last week suggesting a £65million bid had been made.

However Everton, who signed the Belgian for £28million in 2014, refuse to budge in their stance that 23-year-old will stay at Goodison Park.

And according to the Daily Express, the Toffees will now open talks over a new long-term deal for the former Anderlecht hitman.

Lukaku still has three years left to run on his current contract but Everton will offer much-improved terms in order to reflect his status at the club.

AND THE REST

– Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Southampton are all competing to sign Charlton’s England Under-19 international Ademola Lookman (Daily Mirror)

– Christian Benteke’s agent has confirmed “several teams” are interested in the striker but Liverpool are yet to receive a formal bid (The Guardian)

– Serie A outfit Chievo are interested in signing Liverpool misfit Mario Balotelli (Calciomercato)

– Swansea are set to splash a club-record £15million to land Atletico Madrid striker Borja Baston (The Sun)

– Roberto Mancini is set to leave his post at Inter Milan with Frank de Boer the favourite to replace the former Manchester City boss (Daily Mirror)

– West Ham will complete the £20million signing of Swansea forward Andre Ayew this week and are also closing in on Olympiakos left-back Arthur Masuaku (The Guardian)

– Tottenham defender Dominic Ball, 21, has emerged as a loan target for Championship duo Leeds United and QPR (Daily Mirror)