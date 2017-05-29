Paper Talk: United to miss out on Monaco star; Matuidi claim

Manchester City are set to beat neighbours United to another Monaco star, while two of Europe’s big boys have bid £113.5m for Kylian Mbappe, according to Monday’s papers.

CITY CLOSE IN ON MONACO DEFENDER

Manchester City are hopeful of beating competition from neighbours United and making full-back Benjamin Mendy their second signing of the summer from Monaco.

Having already snapped up £43m Bernardo Silva from the French champions, City have now turned their attention to left-back Mendy.

It is common knowledge that Pep Guardiola is looking to bring in two news full-backs this summer, with Tottenham star Kyle Walker also a major target, while it would also seem that an imminent bid for 22-year-old Mendy is on the cards.

The France international would cost in the region of £38m but has also attracted interest from United, Liverpool and Barcelona.

The Daily Express, however, claims that City are at the front of the queue for the player and that a deal could be finalised this week.

TWO HUGE BIDS MADE FOR MBAPPE

Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe is reportedly the subject to two £113.5m bids from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of European football’s top emerging talents and has also been linked with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

Mbappe scored 26 goals as Monaco sealed the Ligue 1 title and also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, form that has seen him linked with an immediate move away from the French outfit.

However, Mbappe admitted recently that he might have another season in France before moving on.

He said: “I will be the only decision maker, with my family. Nobody will decide for me. I will not go where I’m not going to play. This will be my choice.”

AND THE REST

West Ham have emerged as major rivals to Tottenham for Everton and England midfielder Ross Barkley (Daily Star)



Lyon have made a £10.5m bid for Bayer Leverkusen hitman Javier Hernandez as they search for Alexandre Lacazette’s replacement (The Sun)

Chelsea have been told they will have to pay £48m if they want to sign Manchester United target Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan (Daily Mail)

Long-term Manchester United target, 30-year-old midfielder Blaise Matuidi, has refused to commit his future to Paris St-Germain (Manchester Evening News)



Antonio Conte has fuelled doubts about Diego Costa’s Chelsea future, refusing to confirm that he wants the striker to stay at Stamford Bridge next season (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are interested in Costa from Chelsea this summer (Independent)

West Ham are reported to be preparing a cash-plus-player offer worth around £25m for 22-year-old Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (Newcastle Chronicle)



Martin Caceres is in talks with Celtic and Leicester after deciding to quit Southampton for regular first team football (The Sun)

Burnley are chasing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan, after the Owls made the Championship play-offs but fell short of promotion for a second season in a row (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger is set to stand his ground on Tuesday and call for no major shake-up in the way he manages Arsenal. The Frenchman remains totally against the introduction of a sporting director and other big changes in the management structure of the club (Daily Star)



Wolves hope to unveil Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager this week, with Paul Lambert certain to be axed (Daily Mirror)

Claude Puel “expects to be sacked” at Southampton and has already held secret talks with French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne (The Sun)

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp was at Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup final to check on 29-year-old Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes (Birmingham Mail)