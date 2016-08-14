Paper Talk: City consider Patricio, United spending not over

CITY EYE ALTERNATIVES TO TER STEGEN

Joe Hart’s time at Manchester City could be coming to an end with Pep Guardiola said to be plotting a move for Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Hart was axed by Guardiola for City’s opening game of the season – a 2-1 win over Sunderland – with the City boss said to be looking for a goalkeeper more comfortable in possession of the ball.

Barcelona stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been heavily linked with City but in quoting a report in the Daily Record, the Sunday Mirror suggests Euro 2016 winner Rui Patricio could be an alternative for Guardiola.

Barca are reluctant to sell ter Stegen and the Catalan club has told their former manager that the German keeper will only be allowed to leave if his £69.1million release clause is met. Patricio is available for far less – he can be bought out of his contract at Sporting Lisbon for £38.8million.

Mundo Deportivo also acknowledges City’s interest in ter Stegen but report that his Barca team-mate, Claudio Bravo, is also on Guardiola’s list of other possible targets.

VARANE LINKED WITH UNITED AGAIN

Jose Mourinho’s spending at Manchester United might not be over with the club once again being linked with a move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The Daily Star on Sunday repeat a claim in AS that Mourinho is keen to be reunited with the centre-back he managed at the Bernabeu, despite having already spent £30million to bring Eric Bailly from Villarreal.

Varane has failed to nail down a first-team place at Real, who are said to have rejected a £26million offer for the Frenchman, though it is not clear that bid came from United.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with United before he left Lens to join Real in 2011.

AND THE REST

Arsenal have had a £14m bid for Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina rejected. (Daily Star)

Chelsea defender Michael Hector is set to complete a season-long loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt. (Daily Star)

Joe Hart’s time at Manchester City could be coming to an end with Pep Guardiola plotting a move for Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio. (Sunday Mirror)

Middlesbrough are hoping to beat Newcastle to the loan signing of Everton full-back Brendan Galloway. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton could add to a busy spell of transfer activity on Monday with the signing of Valencia centre-back Aymen Abdennour for an initial fee of £14.5m. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal target Julian Draxler is set to quit Wolfsburg and join Paris Saint-Germain. (Sunday Mirror)

West Brom are considering a move for Hull City striker Abel Hernandez should Saido Berahino leave the club. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea are set to make an improved offer for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and make a fresh offer to Everton for their former striker Romelu Lukaku, who the Toffees rate at £75m. (Sunday Express)

James Tavernier is set for a shock move away from Rangers with Turkish side Trabzonspor set to spend £2.5m on the defender. (Sunday Express)

Crystal Palace could turn their attentions to West Ham striker Andy Carroll if they fail in a move for Christian Benteke. (Sunday Express)

Watford are in talks with Chelsea over a loan move for Brazilian midfielder Kenedy. (Sunday Express)

Louis van Gaal would not have signed £89m midfielder Paul Pogba, or made any other big-money signings, had he still been in charge of Manchester United. (The Sun)

Pep Guardiola battled with Manchester City executives before getting his way and leaving Joe Hart out of his first Premier League line-up on Saturday. (The Sun)

Everton will complete the signing of Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie for £25m on Monday. (The Sun)

Crystal Palace will make a last-ditch bid to stop West Brom striker Saido Berahino joining Stoke City. (The Sun)

Besiktas are hopeful of signing Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho after his recent clash with boss Jurgen Klopp. (The Sun)

Tottenham are ready to spend £3m on 16-year-old Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon after playing in just one senior game. (The Sun)

Everton are set to beat West Ham to the signing of Lyon’s £10m-rated winger Rachid Ghezzal. (The Sun)

Barcelona are set to add another Valencia player to their ranks, this time captain Paco Alcacer. (Sunday Express)