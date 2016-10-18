Paper Talk: City eye £40m Bayern man; Neymar revelations

Manchester City are in talks over a deal for one of Bayern Munich’s best players, while all might not be lost for sides wanting to sign Neymar despite him closing on a new Barcelona deal.

CITY PLOTTING ALABA SWOOP

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has begun talks over a £40m move for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, according to an exclusive report in The Sun.

The paper reveals that City officials have held meetings with the 24-year-old’s representatives about the move in the last two weeks.

And while City don’t believe they can land Alaba in the January transfer window, the ultimate aim is to secure his signature for next season.

Boss Pep Guardiola has instructed the club to acquire new fullbacks for both sides of the pitch.

City have conceded goals directly from errors on the right and left flanks in the last few weeks – including Everton’s opener during Saturday’s draw at the Etihad.

Guardiola has decided to replace his current full-backs and having worked with Alaba for three years at Bayern rates him as the best left back in world football.

The Austrian international – who can play anywhere on the left side of the pitch and skippered his country at Euro 2016 from a central midfield role – signed a new £75k per week five year deal with the German champions in March this year.

City, however, have indicated that they are willing to double that if he opts to make the switch to Manchester – though reports earlier this year suggested the player fancies a move to Arsenal should he ever make the switch to the Premier League.

RELEASE CLAUSES REVEALED IN NEW NEYMAR CONTRACT

Neymar may have disappointed a string of admirers after agreeing a new contract at Barcelona.

However, it’s been revealed the new deal contains a few conditions, which might one day allow the mega-powers of world football to one day sign him.

The striker – who has been courted by the likes of Manchester United, PSG and Manchester City in the past – is said to agreed terms on a pay rise that will keep him at the Nou Camp until 2021.

The buy-out clause is fixed at £181m for the first year of the deal, £200m for the second year and £226m for the remaining three years.

Barca signed the Brazil forward from Santos in 2013 and he has gone on to become one of the game’s biggest superstars.

He has won La Liga twice, the Champions League, European Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup, and Copa del Rey twice.

A Barcelona statement read: “Since his arrival at the club Neymar has cemented his position as one of the best players in the world thanks to his outstanding talent. The Brazilian finished third in the 2015 Ballon d’Or award behind the winner his team-mate Leo Messi.

“After three seasons with FC Barcelona, Neymar’s statistics are outstanding. In 141 games for the club he has scored 85 goals, 15 in his first season, 39 in his second and 31 in his third.”

Neymar will sign the deal on Friday.

AND THE REST

Sunderland have been in contact with consortiums from China over a possible takeover. Owner Ellis Short will listen to offers of more than £150m for his rock-bottom side (The Sun)

Inter Milan are lining up Michy Batshuayi as a replacement for Mauro Icardi, according to reports (The Sun)

Arsene Wenger has called in a Paris-based turf technology firm hoping to quash the injuries that have hampered his side in recent months (The Sun)

AC Milan have stepped up their interest in Cesc Fabregas. Milan chiefs were at Chelsea’s victory over Leicester on Saturday and are understood to have used the trip as a chance to enquire about the Spaniard’s situation (Daily Mirror)

There are claims regarding Diego Costa’s unhappiness with manager Antonio Conte. It’s reported the striker was furious at being screamed at from the touchline during the 3-0 win over Leicester (Daily Mirror)

Former Manchester United boss Dwight Yorke claims black players cannot even get interviews for managerial jobs (Daily Mirror)

Former England defender Sol Campbell says he could land his first managerial job within the next three weeks, but expects it to be on the continent rather than in the Premier League (The Times)

Southampton could be set to move for Rennes’ France midfielder Paul-Georges Ntep, 24 (Calcio Mercato)

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke appears to have admitted for the first time that he will let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Real Madrid (Daily Mirror)

Theo Walcott insists his Arsenal side are better prepared than ever for this season’s “mad” title race (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are considering a swoop for former Chelsea defender Zech Medley, 16 (Daily Star)

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, 24, says former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy inspired him during their time at Hamburg together (Daily Express)

Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo could be going on loan to Saint-Etienne, according to reports (Daily Star)

West Brom has put overweight Saido Berahino on a special training regime with scales and his future in the balance (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona are monitoring Manchester United’s 16-year-old attacking midfielder Angel Gomes (Daily Mail)

A Manchester United fan who worked on the new stand at Anfield has taunted his team’s rivals by leaving a host of Red Devils memorabilia in the roof (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has hit back at France president Francois Hollande’s claims that striker Karim Benzema is not a good ‘example of morality’ (Daily Mail)

FA chairman Greg Clarke has suggested it may be too soon for the highly rated Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe to be thrown into the “furnace” of the England job (The Guardian)

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who signed a new contract with the club on Sunday, is open to a loan move away from Old Trafford, with Championship side Aston Villa interested in the 23-year-old (Birmingham Mail)