Tottenham face a battle to keep a star man beyond January with Inter Milan ready to challenge Manchester United, while Maurizio Sarri wants to bring a Chelsea attacker to Juventus, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

INTER TO BATTLE MAN UTD OVER CUT-PRICE ERIKSEN

Inter Milan are preparing a January move for Christian Eriksen – if the Tottenham playmaker does not sign a new deal.

Eriksen was reportedly close to leaving Spurs this summer, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Juventus all pondering moves.

Eriksen’s current deal with Spurs expires next summer and the Denmark playmaker has repeatedly rejected offers from chairman Daniel Levy that would triple his current wages – meaning Spurs will either have to cash in in January or allow him to walk away as a free agent next summer.

And while the player had set his heart on a move to Real, a move elsewhere appears far more likely with Manchester United also mentioned as a January suitors in a report on Tuesday evening.

But according to the Daily Express, Inter Milan are emerging as serious contenders for his signature and claim Antonio Conte has set his heart on adding the Dane to an attack that already boasts two names familiar to the Premier League in Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

The paper says Inter will try to land the player on loan in January ahead of a permanent summer move and hope Conte’s brand of football at the San Siro will attract him over an approach from Manchester United.

Eriksen has addressed his attempts to leave Tottenham this summer, saying: “No it wasn’t wrong (to push) but it is football and you never know what happens and many things always come into play.

“I wish I could decide just as in the Football Manager game, but unfortunately I can’t.

“I have been involved for many years, where there have been many rumours every year. But it’s clear that it’s been a little more violent this year because my contract is about to expire.

“I know a lot of people are interested in where to play. That’s the way it is. This is how it is in a top club if you have done well. There will always be rumours.”

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!

AND THE REST

Chelsea winger Willian is wanted by his old boss Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, with the player in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge (Daily Express)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer branded his Manchester United flops a “joke” in a furious dressing-room rant after Southampton (The Sun)

Two England legends Michael Owen and Alan Shearer are at war after the former criticised his ex-Newcastle team-mate in his new book (The Sun)

Former Leicester striker Shinji Okazaki has had his contract with Malaga torn up after just a month at the club (The Sun)

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley remains in talks with Sheffield Wednesday after snubbing a move to Huddersfield last month (The Sun)

Tottenham are trying to sign Fulham’s rising star Steven Sessegnon – less than a month after signing his twin brother (The Sun)

Championship clubs are ready to demand a greater say in the running of the English Football League (The Sun)

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who turns 70 in October, wants to return to management – 16 months after the Frenchman ended a near 22-year reign as Gunners boss (The Sun)

Qatar beamed its 2022 World Cup logo onto screens in London, Paris, Madrid and Doha on Tuesday night (The Sun)

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been ruled out for up to five months with a serious hamstring injury (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham faces a tricky decision over his international future after Nigeria made an ambitious bid to lure him away from England (Daily Mirror)

Alexis Sanchez says he has no regrets over his time at Manchester United despite going down as the club’s costliest flop (Daily Mirror)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has thrown down the gauntlet to Demarai Gray and urged him to fight for his place (Daily Mirror)

Michael Owen has claimed that former Three Lions manager Fabio Capello “finished my England career” (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are tracking Trabzonspor’s £14m-rated goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. The Reds watched the 23-year-old Turkey international during a 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce last weekend (Daily Mail)

Alexis Sanchez’s ill-fated swap with Henrikh Mkhitaryan will end up costing Man Utd and Arsenal £46.5m in basic salary alone (Daily Mail)

Yannick Bolasie rejected a lucrative move to Russia to protect his family from the threat of racism (Daily Mail)

Philip Neville has admitted he is “flattered” to be linked with the USA job as his England Women side lost to Norway (Daily Mail)

Victor Wanyama’s move from Tottenham to Brugge broke down after the player asked for more money (Daily Telegraph)

Boaz Myhill is retiring from professional football to become West Brom’s U23 goalkeeping coach (Daily Telegraph)