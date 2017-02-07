Paper Talk: Conte’s big Dybala hint; which keeper do Real want?

Thibaut Courtois: Says too many Chelsea players have been out of form

Tuesday’s papers suggest Chelsea are in the market to sign Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, while a row is brewing at Real Madrid over the possible signing of Manchester United’s David De Gea.

CHELSEA PLOTTING SUMMER SWOOP FOR PAULO DYBALA

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has dropped a hint he wants to raid former club Juventus to sign Argentina superstar Paulo Dybala.

The Blues boss was in the crowd at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday night to see his former charges beat Inter 1-0 and take a six-point lead at the Serie A summit. Initial reports suggested he was checking on Juve full-back Alex Sandro, but the papers reckon there was a telling sign it was actually Dybala the Blues boss was checking on.

Twitter user LondonIsBlue12 posted a clip of Conte saying his goodbyes at the Juventus Stadium on 83 minutes, moments after boss Massimiliano Allegri had signalled Dybala would be coming off.

“Antonio Conte was watching #Juventus game yesterday against #Inter and he left when Paulo Dybala get subbed. #CFC” wrote LondonIsBlue12.

Dybala, who has scored eight goals for Juve this season, was then replaced by Daniele Rugani.

The 23-year-old has become one of the most coveted strikers in the world after joining Juventus from Palermo in the summer of 2015 for a fee of £23million.

Dybala has formed a dangerous front three with Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic under Allegri, attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

While the link to Dybala can be seen as tenuous at best, with doubts surrounding Diego Costa’s future at Stamford Bridge, you can understand why Conte would want Dybala as a potential replacement, with a £80million bid for the player being mooted.

Conte will also have noted Juventus’ matchwinner Juan Cuadrado, who is on loan at the Italian club from Chelsea this season.

REAL MADRID DISAGREE OVER DAVID DE GEA SWOOP

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane does not agree with club president Florentino Perez about signing £43m-rated Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to reports in Spain.

De Gea was close to joining the Spanish giants in the summer of 2015 only for a paperwork hitch preventing the deal going through at the last minute, with the goalkeeper since signing a new deal with United until 2019.

However, the stopper remains very much on Real’s radar, with reports suggesting they could make a £43million swoop for the player this summer once their transfer sanctions are lifted.

But Spanish outlet Diariogol say while Real president Perez wants to sign De Gea this summer, Zidane does not.

The Real boss wants to strengthen his squad in other areas, with the likes of Pepe, Fabio Coentrao, James Rodriguez, Isco, Alvaro Morata, Karim Benzema and even Cristiano Ronaldo potential exits.

Diariogol add Zidane would prefer to bring Chelsea shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois to the Bernabeu over De Gea, while Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris is another target for Real.

All things considered though, news of the conflict over De Gea and of their possible interest in rival stoppers, will be welcomed inside the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

AND THE REST

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris could double his wages to £200,000 a week if Real Madrid end up making the Frenchman their No 1 (The Sun)

Lloris is on a shortlist of goalkeepers Real Madrid will approach this summer with the Spanish giants believing the Spurs captain may be easier to attract than Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois (Daily Telegraph)

Real also want to sign Chelsea’s 29-year-old midfielder Cesc Fabregas – who used to play for rivals Barcelona – in the summer transfer window (Daily Express)

Manchester United called in police on Monday night over fears a dressing room thief was on the loose after designer jewellery went missing. Defender Phil Jones is believed to be a victim (The Sun)

Gabriel Jesus is listening to local radio in attempt to understand the Manchester accent – but has so far only mastered the word “mate” (The Sun)

Chelsea star Willian has identified the difference between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte saying: “Conte is more of a motivator than Jose, and expects us to play at full throttle.” (Daily Star)

Manchester City will go all-out to land Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if Sergio Aguero leaves (The Sun)

Aguero will not be sold this summer with Manchester City’s hierarchy telling the Argentine to stay and fight for his place with Gabriel Jesus (Daily Star)

City believe Gabriel Jesus will help make Aguero better rather than replace him (Daily Mirror)

Aguero and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, both 28, are being targeted by French champions Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid have also been alerted by Aguero’s shock admission that his future is uncertain at Manchester City (Daily Express)

Manchester City will not sell Aguero for anything less than £80m (The Times)

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has questioned Arsene Wenger’s team selection for the defeat against Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

Leicester defender Danny Simpson says past experience can keep the struggling Foxes safe (Daily Mirror)

Leicester stars fear Claudio Ranieri is tinkering too much – with chicken burgers the latest to be axed! (Daily Mirror)

Leicester’s players are facing a 40 per cent cut in their wages if they are relegated (The Times)

Crystal Palace have pulled the plug on their warm-weather training trip to Dubai after their loss against Sunderland (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa are going up against Arsenal by keeping tabs on Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel

Sutton midfielder Craig Eastmond is living on a knife edge wondering if he will be available for his club’s dream FA Cup clash with his old club Arsenal following his sending off at the weekend (Daily Express)

Liverpool’s 19-year-old striker Brooks Lennon has re-joined MLS side Real Salt Lake on loan (Daily Express)

Southampton are in discussions over a deal for free agent Martin Caceres. The 29-year-old defender had a trial spell with Crystal Palace last week but they opted against making him an offer (Daily Mail)

Thibaut Courtois experienced a crazy two days of sport, taking in an NBA game followed by the remarkable Super Bowl LI after playing in Chelsea’s win (Daily Mail)