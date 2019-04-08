Paper Talk: Contract details revealed as Hazard nears Real Madrid move

The details of Real Madrid’s move for Eden Hazard have been revealed, while Jurgen Klopp has made an admission over his long-term future, according to Monday’s papers.

HAZARD IN LINE FOR BUMPER REAL MADRID CONTRACT

Eden Hazard is nearing his move to Real Madrid from Chelsea, with the incredible details of his contract now reportedly revealed.

The Blues are said to be bracing themselves for the Belgian’s departure this summer, with Hazard so far reluctant to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer of 2020 and it is claimed that Chelsea would rather sell now than lose him for nothing next year.

It comes at the worst time possible for the west London giants, who have also been hit with a transfer ban that rules them out of signing new players for the next two windows.

They have not given up hope of having the punishment overturned, although any decision on that front is unlikely to change Hazard’s demand, with the player desperate to move to the Bernabeu.

And according to The Sun, Chelsea will be given the fill £100m they had demanded for his exit – with Hazard set to pen a contract worth a whopping £350,000-a-week, a figure the Blues cannot match.

AND THE REST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he wants to stay at the club for at least another three years (The Times)

Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba by launching ‘Operation Pogba’ (Daily Mail)

Kevin de Bruyne has dismissed the impact of Tottenham’s new stadium ahead of tomorrow’s crunch Champions League quarter-final (Daily Mail)

Chelsea want to sign Athletico Paranaense’s Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes if they escape a transfer ban (Daily Mail)

Javier Tebas remains in the frame to become the Premier League’s next chief executive as remaining candidates head towards a series of second interviews (Daily Mail)

Reading players refused to wear the Kick It Out shirt on yet another weekend of racism controversy in the Championship (Daily Mirror)

AC Milan want Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Gennaro Gattuso as their manager – and will give him £300m to spend on players in the summer (Daily Mirror)

Wembley stewards investigated claims of a row between Wolves fans and members of Troy Deeney’s family in an executive box (Daily Mirror)

Sevilla manager Joaquin Caparros has confirmed he has been diagnosed with chronic leukemia (Daily Mirror)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini wants to sign 33-year-old Roma and Bosnia forward Edin Dzeko, who played under him for Manchester City (Daily Express)

The FA, Premier League and EFL do not keep a proper log of allegations of racist abuse aimed at players on and off the pitch (The Sun)

James Milner is set to fill in at left-back for Liverpool against Porto on Tuesday with Andy Robertson banned for the Champions League quarter-final first leg (Daily Star)

Newcastle’s England U21 midfielder Isaac Hayden, 24, has told the club he wants to leave this summer. West Brom are reportedly interested (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leeds are sweating over Pablo Hernandez’s injury after Garry Monk’s Birmingham stifled the playmaker in the latest win over his former club (Daily Telegraph)

Andros Townsend has applauded Danny Rose’s “bravery” in revealing his true feelings about racism and, following a shameful weekend for English football, is urging other players to exhibit similar honesty (The Guardian)