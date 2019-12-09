Jose Mourinho is plotting to be reunited with a former Man Utd favourite at Tottenham, while another big name has been linked with the Arsenal hotseat, according to Monday’s newspapers.

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been linked with a January move to Tottenham.

The towering Belgian, who currently plays for Chinese club Shandong Luneng Taishan, left Old Trafford last January after five and a half years at the club and has enjoyed good form with his new club.

Fellaini has scored 12 goals and added five assists in his 32 matches for the Taishan, but reports in the Belgian media – as per a number of British outlets – suggest Jose Mourinho has been in contact with the player’s agent over a return to the Premier League with Tottenham.

It’s claimed Mourinho is looking for a player who can offer Tottenham something that little bit different and is ready to turn to the former Everton man, whom was something of a favourite of his at Old Trafford.

It’s reported an offer of around £10m could tempt the CSL club to sell Fellaini, which would be well within Tottenham’s budget, though talks would be needed over his personal terms with the player set to earn an eye-watering £230,000 a week in China.

The news is unlikely to go down too well with Tottenham fans, however, with Fellaini unlikely to fit in with their ethos of playing attractive football.

AND THE REST

Niko Kovac wants the Arsenal job and his team have made contact with the club, according to reports (The Sun)

Patrick Vieira has admitted he can never ignore the call of Arsenal as former team-mate Edu looks to secure the Nice boss’ services (The Sun)

Harry Kane will remain at home for Tottenham’s Champions League trip to Bayern Munich, with boss Jose Mourinho set to make mass changes (The Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino dropped in on his old friend Diego Maradona and watch his Gimnasia side as he continued his holiday in Argentina (The Sun)

Vitor Pereira is the leading candidate to be Everton’s new manager as the club step up their search for Marco Silva’s successor (Daily Mail)

England will have to convince Jamie Vardy to return if they are to achieve success at Euro 2020, says Chris Sutton (Daily Mail)

The Premier League has summoned the operators of the giant screens at each club to London this week in the latest efforts to end the VAR chaos (Daily Mail)

Gareth Southgate will be in Qatar next week to combine watching Liverpool in the Club World Cup with a first recce of the country before the next World Cup (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are leading Everton and Leicester in the chase to sign Manchester United and England defender Chris Smalling, 30, once his season-long loan at Roma ends (Daily Mirror)

Everton are keen on Leonardo Jardim but Duncan Ferguson is set to extend his stay as caretaker manager (Daily Mirror)

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are playing from “memory” as they simply do not have time to think (Daily Mirror)

Etienne Capoue says Nigel Pearson came into Watford’s dressing room before Saturday’s crunch clash and ordered his new players to show some passion (Daily Express)

Eric Dier hinted spending too long under the charge of Mauricio Pochettino had left Tottenham’s players feeling trapped (Daily Express)

Everton will step up their search for a permanent manager this week with Duncan Ferguson’s instant success giving them some breathing space (Daily Express)

The Manchester City fan arrested over claims he made monkey gestures at Manchester United’s midfielder Fred has defended himself against accusations of racism by saying he was “putting my hands in my pants” (Daily Telegraph)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Pedro in January, with the Spain winger out of favour at Chelsea (Daily Telegraph)

Celtic’s 17-year-old winger Armstrong Okoflex is on England’s radar despite having played for the Republic of Ireland’s U19s last month (Daily Telegraph)

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley is leading the chase for New Zealand centre-back Tommy Smith (Daily Telegraph)