Paper Talk: BVB offer £50m star to Chelsea; Everton eye ‘Turkish Zidane’

Borussia Dortmund are finally ready to sell one of their star men in January, while Manchester United could find themselves poached for one of their top young talents, according to Tuesday’s papers.

DORTMUND READY TO SELL AUBAMEYANG IN JANUARY

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, according to reports.

The striker was on Monday linked with a move to Liverpool, but the Daily Mirror believes it is Chelsea who have been approached by the Bundesliga club with the chance to buy the player.

Aubameyang is one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, but his relationship with teammates and management at Dortmund has soured in recent months, despite the player scoring 17 times in 19 appearances this season.

And the Mirror believes Dortmund have contacted Chelsea to inform them they are willing to sell the striker for a fee of which is likely to reach £50million.

Antonio Conte has been on the hunt for a new striker ahead of January and is targeting another top-quality frontman, with Alvaro Morata currently the only fit striker at Chelsea with Michy Batshuayi currently injured.

And with Aubameyang’s troubles at Dortmund at breaking point – the player was sent off against Schalke at the weekend as Peter Bosz’s side squandered a four-goal lead – it seems a move to the Premier League is finally set to materialise.

AND THE REST

Oguzhan Ozyakup: Former Gunner Man Utd bound?

Everton have been linked with a move for Besiktas’ 25-year-old playmaker Oguzhan Ozyakup, who was once compared to Zinedine Zidane

Mark Hughes insists Xherdan Shaqiri is going nowhere in the January transfer window

Jose Mourinho appears to have dropped Luke Shaw, Marouane Fellaini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the trip to Watford (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign a new right-back and left-back over the next two transfer windows (The Sun)

Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes is wanted for a shock move to Borussia Dortmund or Barcelona (The Sun)

Luke Shaw has transformed himself into Manchester United’s fittest player (The Sun)

Alan Pardew is set to be named West Brom boss in the next 24 hours (The Sun)

A second takeover party has entered the fray with regards to buying Newcastle United (Daily Telegraph)

Stoke are set to offload Glenn Johnson and Charlie Adam in the January transfer window (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham are ready to step up their interest in Krasnodar striker Fyodor Smolov, 27, after watching him score his 12th goal of the season on Sunday (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are a step closer to bringing in now ex-Barcelona sporting director Raul Sanllehi after he resigned from the Nou Camp (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha says his hatred of Brighton is 11/10 (Daily Mail)

Mesut Ozil is set to miss Arsenal’s clash with Huddersfield (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham have improved this season (Daily Mail)

Rafa Benitez has warned Newcastle fans their season could get worse (Daily Mail)

Eden Hazard and Tiemoue Bakayoko took trips to France despite Chelsea boss Antonio Conte complaining about a gruelling fixture pile-up (Daily Mail)