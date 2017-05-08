Paper Talk: Liverpool & Chelsea fight for Leipzig star; Morata claim

Romelu Lukaku may not make his Chelsea return after all, while Liverpool are in for a Leipzig star, according to Monday’s papers.

Lukaku having second thoughts?

Everton star Romelu Lukaku could turn down a move to Chelsea in favour of a switch to Old Trafford, according to The Sun.

They claim that the Toffees’ striker is concerned about Antonio Conte’s pressing style of play and the defensive duties he would be asked to carry out.

The 23-year-old is expected to force a move from Goodison Park this summer as he looks to play Champions League football next season.

There is also a possibility that Diego Costa will leave Stamford Bridge this summer, but Lukaku may not be Conte’s first choice to replace him.

The report goes on to state that the Belgian is keen on playing under Mourinho at Manchester United, who is looking for fresh faces in attack.

This comes after reports yesterday that the United boss will move for Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, but his prime target remains Antoine Griezmann.

Chelsea and Liverpool to do battle for Leipzig star

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a move for RB Leizpig midfielder Naby Keita, The Sun claims.

Antonio Conte is reportedly looking for competition for N’Golo Kante as he has Champions League football to contend with next season.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp is apparently keen on the player and will explore the possibility of adding him to the squad this summer.

The report claims that the 22-year-old won’t be allowed to leave the Bundesliga on a cheap deal, however.

Leipzig are expected to demand around £25m to part with their influential star, while they themselves have secured Champions League football for next season.

Keita has been influential in a superb debut season for the club,making 29 appearances and scored seven goals.

And the rest…

Chelsea are weighing up a £70m double raid on Roma with moves for Radja Nainggolan and Antonio Rudiger (The Sun)

Lucas Perez would be open to returning to Deportivo La Coruna in the summer after admitting to his frustration over a perceived lack of opportunities at Arsenal (Daily Mail)

Everton are set to swoop for Italian striker Diego Falcinelli in a cut-price £9m deal this summer (The Sun)

Alvaro Morata has reached an agreement to join Chelsea (Daily Express)

Tottenham must move quickly to beat Newcastle to land powerful Hull centre-half Harry Maguire (The Sun)

Swansea’s players have raised £60,000 to pay for fans’ tickets for Sunderland trip (Daily Telegraph)

Virgil van Dijk’s move to Chelsea is set to cost an astonishing £100m in fees and wages (The Sun)