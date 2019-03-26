Arsenal are plotting a raid on Manchester United for a big-name player, while Tottenham are close to agreeing their first signing in 18 months, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL TARGET FREE TRANSFER DEAL FOR ANDER HERRERA

Ander Herrera could be off to Arsenal on a free transfer, if the Spaniard leaves Manchester United this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claims the midfielder has been made a priority signing by Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Herrera has just over three months left on his existing contract at Manchester United and while talks have been held over an extension, the midfielder admitted on Monday that he’s also discussed moves with a number of interested parties.

Among the leading contenders to sign the reliable former Athletic Bilbao man are PSG, who are said to have offered the player £150,000 a week to move to Ligue 1, while clubs in LaLiga are also said to be in talks over a move.

But a free transfer switch to Arsenal would prove the most controversial of the lot – and a scenario that United would surely hope to avoid. The player has rarely let anyone down during his time at Old Trafford and it may be that United have to match the offers Herrera has from elsewhere – both in terms of weekly wage and length of contract – to prevent him moving on.

Herrera, signed as an attacking midfielder by United, but converted into a stylish holding midfielder by Jose Mourinho, would be an astute signing for Arsenal if they can bring in a player of his quality as a free agent.

AND THE REST

Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, with the Italian club wanting £30m for the 30-year-old Croatia international (Daily Star)

Manchester United are close to appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager and could confirm him as full-time boss this week (Daily Mail)

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet will consider his future at the end of the season (Daily Mail)

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba will make an emotional playing return to Stamford Bridge this summer for Soccer Aid (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace and Burnley are keen on Chelsea defender Reece James (Daily Mail)

Yannick Carrasco has put Arsenal on alert by admitting he wants to leave the Chinese Super League and return to Europe this summer (Daily Mirror)

James Maddison insists he is happy to represent England whatever the level after being dropped back down to the U21s (Daily Mirror)

Ryan Fraser has insisted he’d walk over broken glass to play for Scotland after he came under fire for missing the defeat in Kazakhstan after being sidelined because of the artificial surface it was played on (Daily Mirror)

Pep Guardiola is hoping for a triple injury boost ahead of a hectic April for his Manchester City glory hunters as Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are all nearing a return (The Sun)

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof is at the centre of a police probe after being sent hate messages and threats when he snubbed Sweden duty (The Sun)

Chelsea have not given up hope of being able to sign players in the summer window after FIFA confirmed the club’s appeal against their transfer ban would be heard next Thursday (Daily Telegraph)

Nearly 2,000 football agents have received letters from HMRC warning them that they may have to face tax investigation after “serious allegations of fraud” (The Times)