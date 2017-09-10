Paper Talk: Juve eye £60m Van Dijk swoop; Arsenal monitor England star

Virgil van Dijk is the subject of major transfer interest from Italy, while Raheem Sterling could be on the move in January, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

JUVENTUS EMERGE AS VAN DIJK CONTENDERS

Juventus want Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk, with the Italian champions plotting a January move for the Southampton star.

That’s according to the Sunday Mirror, who claim the 26-year-old has every intention of leaving St Mary’s at the first opportunity.

The player was told he would not be leaving this summer and Southampton stayed true to their word despite major interest from Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea.

And that refusal to sell has prompted interest from Juve, who are still searching for Leonardo Bonucci’s replacement after their shock decision to let him join Serie A rivals AC Milan.

Juve will ask Southampton if a deal can be done to take Van Dijk to Turin at the turn of the year – and the paper believes that would appeal more to Saints than a switch to Liverpool, whose actions over the player prompted an official complaint to the Premier League.

ARSENAL KEEN TO PURSUE STERLING SWOOP

Arsenal remain interested in signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

That’s according to the Mail on Sunday, who claim the Gunners saw a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez vetoed by Pep Guardiola last month.

City are adamant the 22-year-old has a big role to play this season, but the paper claims he would be tempted by a return to London and the chance to play more regular first-team football.

It is understood City will offer £20million for Sanchez again in January – but that Arsenal plan to use their interest in the Chilean to persuade Guardiola to sacrifice former Liverpool star Sterling.

AND THE REST

Alexis Sanchez was bitter his move to Manchester City fell through his Chile team mate Claudio Bravo has revealed (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United are prepared to fight Arsenal for Monaco’s £92m-rated star Thomas Lemar by making a January bid (Sunday Mirror)

Leicester and West Brom are keen to sign 34-year-old France defender Bacary Sagna, who is a free agent (Mail on Sunday)

Toby Alderweireld: ready to resume Gent battle

Pep Guardiola is eyeing Toby Alderweireld as a long-term successor to Vincent Kompany (The Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea could face punishment from the FA after their fans chanted an offensive anti-Semitic song during the 2-1 win over Leicester (The Sun on Sunday)

Mike Ashley has offered his Newcastle United players £20m in bonuses to win the FA Cup (The Sun on Sunday)

Diego Costa’s move back to Atletico Madrid could be getting closer with reports the Spanish side has sent a delegation to London to thrash out the deal with Chelsea (The Sun on Sunday)

Virgil van Dijk will make his comeback from injury on Monday in a game for Southampton’s reserves (The Sun on Sunday)

Luis Enrique could be lined up for a swift move to the Chinese Super League, according to reports in Spain (The Sun on Sunday)

Andres Iniesta’s father is insistent his son will not “wear a jersey other than Barcelona”. (The Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea, Barcelona and Iceland legend Eidur Gudjohnsen has retired from football after a glittering 23-year career (The Sun on Sunday)

West Ham have earmarked highly-rated Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri as the man they want to replace Slaven Bilic (Sunday Express)

West Ham defender James Collins believes his side have let Bilic down following their poor start to the season (Sunday Telegraph)

Chelsea: Now lead Tottenham by four points

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante says he refused to celebrate his goal against former club Leicester on Saturday out of respect (Sunday Express)

Arsene Wenger insists Alexis Sanchez is focused on Arsenal but is not ready for first-team football (Sunday Express)

Pep Guardiola praised the ruthlessness of his Manchester City team after they demolished Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the aftermath of Sadio Mane’s first-half red card (Sunday Telegraph)

Former Man Utd chairman Martin Edwards says he does not kid himself that he was popular at Old Trafford (Sunday Telegraph)