Paper Talk: Exciting Dutch attacker drops Man Utd transfer hint

Manchester United have been dangled a summer transfer carrot by a £40m-rated PSV winger, while Arsenal and Tottenham are both said to have identified a Leicester star as a target, according to Wednesday’s papers.

STEVEN BERGWIJN SOURCE IN MANCHESTER UNITED TRANSFER SUGGESTION

Manchester United are reportedly in with a chance of signing PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn – but their remains a big ‘IF’ surrounding the deal.

The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and United over the past 12 months, but it is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side who, according to the Daily Mirror, have the most serious interest, having scouted the Holland attacker on numerous occasions during the past year.

And while Bergwijn, who scored 14 times in 33 appearances last term, ended up signing a new deal with the Dutch giants, it’s widely accepted that they won’t be able to retain his services forever if he keeps progressing as he has.

And amid talk of a summer bid from United, the Mirror claims sources close to the player admit he could look to quit PSV next summer – but only for a club playing Champions League football.

It’s also claimed the prospect of playing for United is one that entices Bergwijn, who has scored three goals so far this season and has seven assists.

The player, who has won seven caps for the Dutch national side, is said to be rated at around £40million by PSV – money which wouldn’t trouble United were they to make their move – with Bergwijn tied down at the Philips Stadion until 2023.

Meanwhile, top Man Utd prospect Tahith Chong has reportedly opted against extending his contract amid interest from a major European suitor.

AND THE REST

Tottenham and Arsenal are being backed to launch summer raids on Leicester to sign impressive Portuguese right-back Ricardo Pereira (Daily Express)

West Ham chiefs won’t be making any money available in the January transfer window for boss Manuel Pellegrini as they believe the Chilean has a good enough squad to rise up the Premier League table (Daily Express)

Mauricio Pochettino is heading towards the point of no return at Tottenham as fears grow that he will not be able to salvage their season, with the West Ham game after the break now rated as “make or break” for Tottenham and the manager’s future and amid claims defeat could see him sacked (Daily Telegraph)

Nemanja Matic wants to leave Manchester United, possibly as early as January, with Italy the most likely destination for the Serb midfielder (Daily Telegraph)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for a timely boost with Paul Pogba expected to prove his fitness in time for the Manchester derby against Manchester City on December 7 (Daily Mail)

Chelsea want to accelerate Antonio Rudiger’s contract talks – despite the fact he’s played just 45 minutes this season (Daily Mail)

Newcastle will be without captain Jamaal Lascelles for up to three months after he suffered knee ligament damage in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth (Daily Mail)

Neil Harris is being eyed as the top candidate to replace Neil Warnock as manager of Cardiff after holding talks with the Welsh club (Daily Mail)

Barcelona have reservations over signing Erling Braut Haaland due to the Red Bull Salzburg star’s €100m (£85.6m) price tag (Daily Mail)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is favourite to replace Michael O’Neill as manager of Northern Ireland (Daily Mail)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior in next summer’s transfer window (Daily Mail)

Granit Xhaka is said to have started house hunting in Milan as the disgruntled Arsenal star looks to seal a move away to AC Milan in January (Daily Mail)

Premier League refs and assistants were left stunned when chief Mike Riley told them: “I’m well pleased with the way VAR is operating.” (The Sun)

Tahith Chong is set to follow in the footsteps of Paul Pogba by leaving Manchester United to join Juventus on a free (The Sun)

Arsenal have handed a week-long trial to 18-year-old Colorado Rapids wonderkid Cole Bassett (The Sun)

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has demanded that the club sack Unai Emery (The Sun)

Frank Lampard has been keeping a tight-grip on the Chelsea dressing room by setting a fine of £2,500 if his players are late to training (Daily Mirror)

Danny Rose has revealed he switched off his TV because he could not bear to watch the shameful scenes of England’s game in Bulgaria (Daily Mirror)

England players wanted the Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez row kept in-house and think there has been an overreaction to axe Sterling for their qualifier with Montenegro on Thursday (Daily Mirror)

The Three Lions’ record caps-holder Peter Shilton will be honoured at Wembley as part of the 1,000th-ever England game against Montenegro on Thursday (Daily Mirror)