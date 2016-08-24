Paper Talk: Fonte ‘stand-off’; Tottenham swap deal

Manchester United and Southampton continue to tussle over Jose Fonte while Tottenham throw midfielder into the Moussa Sissoko deal, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

UNITED AND SAINTS FIGHT OVER FONTE

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is prepared to wait until deadline day to agree a deal for Southampton centre-back Jose Fonte, but the Saints are adamant that the defender is not for sale.

Old Trafford officials were reportedly not expecting any more transfer activity following the end of the long-running pursuit of Paul Pogba, but a defensive reshuffle has occurred since with Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Tyler Blackett the latest to leave the Red Devils.

Stoke City target Phil Jones has also been strongly linked with a move away from Manchester United and it is thought that Jose Mourinho is trying to re-balance the squad before bringing Fonte to the club in what would be his fifth incoming transfer since taking over from Louis van Gaal.

According to The Sun and many other tabloids, Mourinho wants to add an experienced centre-back to play alongside the impressive Eric Bailly and is willing to test Southampton’s resolve to the bitter end in order to get his man.

TOTTENHAM TO TEMPT TOON

Tottenham are ready to drive down Newcastle’s asking price of £30million for midfielder Moussa Sissoko by allowing £15million-rated Nabil Bentaleb to move in the opposite direction, report the Daily Mirror.

Bentaleb’s time at White Hart Lane looks set to be coming to an end after the Algerian reportedly asked to leave the club in order to play more first-team football. However, Tottenham are not prepared to let him go on the cheap and have already rejected a £10million offer from Bundesliga outfit Schalke.

Sissoko had been dreaming of a move to Real Madrid, but north London appears to be a more realistic option at this stage as the Frenchman continues to run out of time to secure a move away from St. James’ Park following the Magpies’ relegation to the Championship.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are ready to make an improved bid of €35 million plus bonuses for Alessio Romagnoli (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Defender Phil Jones, 24, is keen to stay at United, despite interest from Stoke City and Arsenal (Guardian)

Goalkeeper Joe Hart, 29, is furious at his treatment by Manchester City, and faces a race to find a new club before the transfer window closes (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Everton are cooling their interest in signing England international Hart (Daily Express)

James Rodriguez has nine days to ‘accept a substitute role’ at Real Madrid – as Chelsea line up a £60m bid (The Sun)

Loic Remy’s Chelsea career appears over after Crystal Palace reportedly agreed a deal to sign the striker (Daily Express)

Liverpool are prepared to send defender Mamadou Sakho, 26, out on loan to improve his match fitness (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette, the 25-year-old Lyon forward, will remain with the French club, while winger and team-mate Rachid Ghezzal, 24, has turned down a move to Everton (RMC)

The Gunners may also be unsuccessful in their bid to sign Valencia centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, 24, with coach Pako Ayestaran confident of keeping the Germany international (The Independent)

Lamine Kone, 27, has been told he will not be allowed to leave Sunderland for Everton as Black Cats boss David Moyes struggles to find defensive replacements (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has confirmed goalkeeper Victor Valdes, 34, will miss the next two games with a hamstring injury (The Sun)

Napoli have offered Chelsea target Kalidou Koulibaly, 25, a new contract with a 70m euro (£60m) release clause for clubs outside Italy (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Watford are close to signing Newcastle United right-back Daryl Janmaat, 27, although West Ham are also interested in the Netherlands international (Newcastle Chronicle)

Hull have opened talks with Tottenham over signing 25-year-old midfielder Ryan Mason (Sky Sports)

Spurs striker Clinton N’Jie, 23, is also set to join Marseille on a season-long loan as part of a deal for Tottenham to sign 21-year-old winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou (Sky Sports)

Hull caretaker manager Mike Phelan wants to make Aston Villa defender Micah Richards, 28, his first signing (Daily Mirror)

West Brom are chasing 22-year-old Leeds United full-back Charlie Taylor (Daily Star)

Everton and Hull City are chasing Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, 29, although Napoli and Sevilla also want to sign the Italian (Le Parisien)