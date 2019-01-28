A PSG midfield star favours a move to Liverpool over Tottenham, while Romelu Lukaku is fighting for his Man Utd future – all in Monday’s papers.

PSG MIDFIELDER TURNS DOWN SPURS FOR LIVERPOOL MOVE

Adrien Rabiot has reportedly turned down Tottenham’s advances because he would rather make a move to Liverpool (Daily Mirror)

The France star had seemed destined to join Barcelona on a free at the end of the season, although no agreement has yet been made with the Catalan giants.

That news alerted the likes of Spurs and also London rivals Chelsea, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to make a move for the 23-year-old.

But Paris United claims that Rabiot is hesitating on a move to north London and would rather move to Merseyside instead.

The report goes on to state that the midfielder has always seen himself playing for Jurgen Klopp, if he ever decided that a move to England was the best thing for his career.

However, it remains clear that Tottenham’s need for a new central midfielder far outweighs Liverpool’s, especially after Klopp brought in Naby Keita and Fabinho over the summer.

Klopp has also previously suggested he doesn’t need further reinforcements, meaning Rabiot may have to settle for a straight choice between Spurs and Barcelona.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan are interested in signing Mesut Ozil but want Arsenal to pay half of his wages in any deal done for the midfield star (Daily Star)

Romelu Lukaku is battling for his Old Trafford future due to the form of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez (Daily Star)

Chelsea are preparing a £40m move to re-sign former defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth (Daily Star)

Stoke boss Nathan Jones has put Sam Vokes and Charlie Austin on his wish-list as he looks to sign a forward before deadline day, and will allow one of Saido Berahino, Peter Crouch or Benik Afobe to leave (The Sun)

West Brom are having difficulty getting a deal completed for Houston Dynamo’s striker Alberth Elis as the move may be curtailed by problems over a work permit for the player (The Sun)

Manchester United have cemented their interest in Steven Bergwijn by asking PSV to keep them informed of any change on their selling stance (Daily Mail)

Millwall face the threat of a stadium closure after the FA launched a probe into fans’ alleged racist chanting (The Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday face an FA probe after Chelsea players were pelted with objects during their cup win (The Sun)

Barcelona persuaded Frenkie de Jong to turn down a move to PSG in favour of a move to the Nou Camp by showing despondent WhatsApp messages from Neymar expressing his regret at leaving (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have made a £1m offer for Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo but the Championship club want closer to £2m (Daily Mail)

Birmingham young prospect Romello Mitchell is being monitored by Liverpool and Manchester United after he scored again in front of watching scouts on Saturday (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are ready to revive their interest in Monaco left-back Antonio Barreca after their bid to sign Jordan Lukaku collapsed (Daily Mail)

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has requested a move to another Premier League club this month as he is wanted by Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Cardiff (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are in the market to sign a youngster in January as they remain keen on Leeds starlet Jack Clarke (Daily Mirror)

Southampton have tabled an offer in the region of £8m for Birmingham’s 14-goal top scorer Che Adams (Daily Mirror)

West Ham defender Reece Oxford, 20, is wanted by Martin O’Neill at Nottingham Forest – with the Championship side set for an £8m bid (Daily Mirror)

Fulham, Cardiff and Newcastle are in a three-way battle for the services of Slavia Prague defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle are rivalling Wolves and Southampton in the bidding to sign Brazilian defender Rogerio (Daily Mirror)

Wilfried Bony’s ill-fated second spell at Swansea is set to come to an end this week as he weighs up a lucrative move to Qatari outfit Al Sadd (Daily Telegraph)

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman could discover on Monday if he will be charged by the FA for his rant about referee Jon Moss (Daily Telegraph)

Steven Gerrard has reportedly slapped an £8m asking price on captain James Tavernier, amid interest from Southampton, Brighton and West Brom (Daily Express)

Leeds have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of Swansea’s Daniel James, after the Welsh club set a £12m price for the winger (Daily Express)

Adrien Silva is reportedly eager to find a way out of Leicester before the deadline for the January window on Thursday (The Guardian)

The Premier League’s renewed hunt for a new chief executive is continuing to focus on the broadcasting industry with several other top executives of major TV companies under consideration (The Guardian)

Australia boss Graham Arnold is interested in the managerial job at Hibernian (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone have rejected a six-figure bid from Barnsley for top-rated defender Jason Kerr (Daily Record)

Celtic are close to sealing their £1.75m swoop for Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved (Daily Record)

Eddie May has ruled himself out of the Hibernian job and admits he wants the situation sorted as soon as possible (Daily Record)