Paper Talk: Mourinho wants quartet in £300m spending spree

Manchester United have “cleared a significant hurdle” in their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann, while Arsenal have made Alexis Sanchez a huge contract offer, all in today’s papers.

GRIEZMANN ‘HURDLE CLEARED’

The fact that Manchester United’s players are now commenting about Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann seems to be a far bigger indicator than the Daily Mirror’s latest “news”.

The tabloid have this morning claimed that United are ready to activate Griezmann’s £86million release clause at Atletico, and ‘yes’ we have read this several times before.

In March the Manchester Evening News said a deal was done, while the player’s representative Eric Olhats said a concrete approach had been made by a United in April.

Today’s report claims United “have cleared a significant hurdle” by winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League.

And that appears to be the crux of the article.

More significantly though some of United’s players have started to talk about Griezmann.

“Griezmann is a brilliant player, a phenomenon,” said Ander Herrera. “He’s a star and all the teams in the world would want him. However, Griezmann is still an Atletico Madrid player and I respect Atletico and their fans.

“I’ve said it in the past, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, he is in that group of those that can become their possible successors.”

And Juan Mata was encouraged by Griezmann suggesting moving to United was a “six out of 10” chance.

“When I was at school, a six out of 10 was considered OK — I would take that,” said Mata “Griezmann is a great player and I like great players. He has quality, he gets goals.

“I don’t know him, but he seems like a good person. I don’t know what will happen, but of course I like him.”

The article also named Romelu Lukaku, Eric Dier, Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Michael Keane as United;s summer targets.

SANCHEZ OFFERED HUGE DEAL

Arsenal have made another offer to Alexis Sanchez in a bid to keep him away from Bayern Munich, according to a report.

The Daily Mail believes the Gunners have offered Sanchez £270,000 a week, just £30,000 away from the £300,000 the Chile forward is believed to be wanting.

The deal which is loaded with incentives is aimed at keeping Bayern at arm’s length, but the Germans, along with

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are interested.

Sanchez is outo of contract next summer and has so far refused to sign an extension and more talks are planned after the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Speculation has already heightened this week after the Chile FA accidentally listed him as a Bayern player in their Confederations Cup squad list.

AND THE REST

Jose Mourinho has handed Ed Woodward a list of four players – Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku, Andrea Belotti and Michael Keane – to sign in a £300m spending spree. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, a target for Manchester United and Chelsea, is close to agreeing a £52m move to AC Milan. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi is on Jose Mourinho’s radar. (Le10sport)

Liverpool will have to pay up to £60m if they are to sign RB Leipzig’s 22-year-old midfielder Naby Keita. (Times)

United are confident of signing Griezmann by the end of June and have already agreed a “hugely persuasive” financial package with the 26-year-old’s representatives. (Independent)

Stoke forward Marko Arnautovic is a £15m transfer target for AC Milan and Paris St-Germain. (Sun)

West Ham are hoping to sign Manchester City’s 20-year-old Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho. (Sun)

Former England boss Fabio Capello says Man United are “not an exciting team” and need more than just France international Griezmann. (Daily Star)

Marco Silva is expected to replace Sam Allardyce as Crystal Palace manager after leaving Hull City. (London Evening Standard)

Chris Coleman has dismissed rumours linking him with the vacant Palace job and says he wants to remain with Wales until the 2018 World Cup. (ITV)

Juventus are preparing an offer for 23-year-old Monaco and Brazil midfielder Fabinho, a target for Manchester United and Manchester City. (Calciomercato)

West Brom will have to pay £35m if they want to sign Watford striker Troy Deeney, 28, this summer. (Birmingham Mail)

Wayne Rooney has at least two £50m offers from China to consider as his Manchester United career draws to a close, but has his heart set on a return to former club Everton. (Daily Mail)

Diego Costa will cost Tianjin Quanjian a world-record £152m if his move to China goes ahead this summer. (Daily Mail)

West Ham are hoping Pablo Zabaleta can help lure Kelechi Iheanacho to the club for £25m. (The Sun)

Leicester City and Everton are also considering moves for Deeney. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United will not sell Spain midfielder Ander Herrera, 27, to Barcelona. (Independent)

Liverpool have no plans to sign Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas, 36, on a free transfer this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

West Brom face competition from Newcastle United for the signing of Sporting Lisbon’s Portugal midfielder William Carvalho, 25. (Birmingham Mail)

Watford want to make 24-year-old Genk and Gambia defender Omar Colley their first summer signing. (Watford Observer)

Everton could sign defender Cuco Martina, 27, on a free transfer after he was released by Southampton. (Liverpool Echo)

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, 32, says he held talks with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte in January, but would now be open to a return to Spain. (Cadena Ser, via Metro)

Brighton hope to beat Newcastle to the loan signing of 19-year-old Tammy Abraham after both clubs were given permission to speak to the Chelsea striker.(Telegraph)

Timmy Abraham, the 15-year-old brother of Tammy, has joined Fulham from Charlton Athletic. (Bristol Post)

Former club captain Nigel Pearson is expected to get the Middlesbrough job, but Garry Monk is also a candidate after resigning from Leeds United. (Middlesbrough Gazette)

Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is the favourite to replace Monk at Elland Road. (Telegraph)

Derby want to sign Burnley winger George Boyd on a free transfer, with the 31-year-old Scotland international yet to agree a new deal with the Clarets. (Daily Mirror)