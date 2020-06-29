Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are keen to sign a organise a midfielder swap deal, while Man City could sacrifice Sergio Aguero to land a top Inter Milan star, according to Monday’s transfer gossip.

ATLETICO, ARSENAL PLOT PARTEY, GUENDOUZI SWAP

Atletico Madrid are leading the race to sign Arsenal man Matteo Guendouzi, according to reports.

The troubled midfielder has fallen foul of Mikel Arteta’s tough measures in recent weeks after several misdemeanours. That had led to speculation he could be forced out of the club.

Guendouzi was last week mentioned as a possible target for both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, France’s state broadcaster TF1, via The Sun, claims it is Atletico Madrid who are leading the charge.

As per the report, Diego Simeone and co have already made contact with the player’s representatives over a potential deal.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Atleti will likely prove to be the most appealing options for Arsenal if they choose to sell. As a result, it’s suggested they will ask Atletico about the possibility of signing Los Colchoneros midfielder Thomas Partey.

The tough-tackling midfielder, who has been at Atletico since 2012, is being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Speculation over the 27-year-old’s future has ramped up over the past few weeks, with Arsenal very much at the front of the queue.

Partey’s agent confirmed last year that his client has a £44.5million release clause in his contract at the Spanish club. His current deal is due to expire in 2021 and the player hasn’t yet signed an extension.

Guendouzi is said valued at around £36m by Arsenal. That would leave the Gunners needing a cash adjustment of around £8.5m to land Partey.

And with both clubs tightening the purse strings this summer, the swap deal could be to everyone’s convenience.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Inter Milan could attempt to lure Sergio Aguero away from Manchester City as part of a deal for Milan Skriniar this summer. (Daily Mail)

Southampton could loan out Fraser Forster for another season when Celtic make an approach this week. (Daily Mail)

Brendan Rodgers is confident his Leicester players are ‘protected’ amid fears of a spike in coronavirus cases in the city. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona coach Quique Setien is under mounting pressure following a dressing room bust-up with his players after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are edging Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly by offering Napoli Dejan Lovren as part of the deal. (Daily Star)

Borussia Dortmund are willing to sell Jadon Sancho but are not sure any club will meet their asking price. (Daily Mirror)

A change to UEFA rules will restore Manchester City’s might in the transfer market. (The Times)

Sean Dyche says Burnley must start to spend more if they are to keep punching above their weight in the Premier League. (The Times)

Dundee United will pay a six-figure compensation fee to the SFA if they appoint Malky Mackay as manager. (The Times)

Aston Villa plan to stick with Dean Smith for the final six games. The club face a crucial month in their battle against relegation. (Daily Telegraph)

Aleksandar Mitrovic faces a lengthy ban for violent conduct as the FA will take into account his previous elbowing cases. The Fulham striker caught Leeds defender Ben White with a nasty challenge on Saturday. (Daily Telegraph)

Celtic will start signing talks with former England keeper Joe Hart this week. The news comes after Craig Gordon confirmed he’s played his last game for the club. (Daily Record)