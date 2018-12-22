Monaco boss Thierry Henry is chasing a Chelsea midfielder, while a Premier League star has played down talk of a shock move to Liverpool, according to Saturday’s papers.

MONACO READY TO MOVE FOR CHELSEA STALWART

Monaco boss Thierry Henry reportedly wants to be reunited with Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas in the January transfer window.

The veteran Blues star is said to be unhappy with his game time under Maurizio Sarri and has also been linked with a move to Serie A giants AC Milan in January.

However, L’Equipe is reporting that the 31-year-old is now wanted by Henry to help Monaco avoid the drop in Ligue 1.

The Monte Carlo club are currently in 19th place, with Henry winning just 3 of his 13 games in charge, and are desperate for midfield reinforcements after selling the likes of Fabinho, Joao Moutinho, Thomas Lemar and Tiemoue Bakayoko over recent transfer windows.

Fabregas has started only one Premier League game all season and only has six months remaining on his Stamford Bridge contract before he can quit the club on a free.

Henry and Fabregas were Arsenal teammates between 2004 and 2007, while Monaco sporting director Michael Emenalo was also behind his signing at Chelsea.

Emenalo is also on the hunt for new defensive recruits, with Laurent Koscielny, Martin Skrtel and Blues star Andreas Christensen all considered possibilities.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are set to enquire over the availability of unsettled star Isco – as they eye an audacious Mesut Ozil swap deal (Daily Star)

Brighton’s German midfielder Pascal Gross has played down speculation of a move to Liverpool or Southampton (Argus)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eyeing up a move for Timo Werner, who has previously admitted to wanting a switch to Manchester United (Daily Star)

Sheffield Wednesday are offering Steve Bruce a stunning £2m-a-year contract to tempt him back into management (The Sun)

Chelsea star Victor Moses is expected to join Crystal Palace in a £12m deal next month (The Sun)

CSKA Moscow and Spartak Moscow have joined the race to sign Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle are watching young Dutch striker Sam Lammers play for PSV Eindhoven (Daily Mirror)

Norwich striker Steven Naismith will make his loan switch to Hearts permanent at the end of the season (Daily Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino will not let his relationship with chairman Daniel Levy stop him walking away from Tottenham (Daily Mail)

Leicester manager Claude Puel is on the brink of being sacked after losing the support of his players (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid would prefer to appoint Jose Mourinho as their next manager rather than Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino (The Times)

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri is considering a January move for English right-back Danny Simpson, who played under him at Leicester (Daily Mail)

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is facing the sack if his side fail to beat Bolton on Saturday (The Times)

Claude Puel is facing the sack as Leicester City manager as he battles growing unrest behind the scenes (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle’s takeover talks have stalled leaving manager Rafa Benitez fretting over his January transfer budget (The Guardian)

Martin O’Neill insists he is not finished in management yet after recently leaving the Republic of Ireland job (Daily Telegraph)

Aston Villa have been accused of a cover-up over their internal investigation into bullying allegations (The Guardian)

Derek McInnes has confirmed Derby want Max Lowe back in January (Scottish Sun)