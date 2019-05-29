Manchester United are close to boosting their transfer kitty by £200m with the sale of two big-name players ‘practically done’, while a young Liverpool star wants to quit Anfield this summer, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

POGBA, LUKAKU AGREE TO MANCHESTER UNITED EXITS

Paul Pogba’s move to Real Madrid is ‘practically done’, according to widespread reports.

Both the Daily Express and the Daily Record claims the France midfielder has already agreed personally terms with Real Madrid over a summer exit – with Pogba so desperate to secure the move to LaLiga that he has accepted a huge pay cut to team up with Zinedine Zidane’s side.

They claim Zidane wants to bring his countryman to the Bernabeu as part of a huge summer rebuild at the club; that despite Pogba blowing hot and cold during his time at United.

Although a fee is still to be agreed – and reports claim United could fetch as much as £140m for the midfielder, thanks in part, to Adidas’ push to make the transfer happen.

And Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda claims an agreement has been reached for Pogba to move on this summer.

“Pogba is practically done,” he said in reference to the United star and a Bernabeu move.

“The first to appear will be Hazard and the next will be Pogba.

“He has agreed to lower his Manchester United salary: from £13m net per year to £10m.

“Adidas is pressing a lot because he is one of the two franchise players of the brand.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror claims Romelu Lukaku has told Inter Milan he is willing to take a pay-cut in order to secure a move to the San Siro this summer.

With Antonio Conte set to be confirmed as boss before the end of the week, the Italian – who tried to take Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge – has made the Belgian striker his first priority this summer.

United hope to recoup as much as £60m for Lukaku, and while there is still some talking to do over a deal, the willingness of all to do business means an arrangement shouldn’t be too far away.

It all means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have an additional £200m to add to his transfer kitty this summer as he looks to rebuild Manchester United in serious title contenders.

AND THE REST

Harry Wilson has sparked a scramble for his signature after deciding he wants to quit Liverpool. Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton are all keen to sign the Wales forward (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle have been ‘quoted €15m’ for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid forward Isco is in line to become Maurizio Sarri’s first signing as Juventus boss, according to reports (Daily Mail)

Barcelona are reportedly ready to listen to offers for forward Ousmane Dembele, just two years after making him the second most expensive player of all time (Daily Mail)

Toby Alderweireld expects to still be a Tottenham player next season despite reported interest from Manchester United in the Belgium international (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have made a £53m bid for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso but the Spanish club are demanding the £88m release clause is met (Daily Mail)

Declan Rice has talked down the prospect of leaving West Ham this summer but admitted that his long-term sights are on Champions League football (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa will begin their preparations for the Premier League by bidding £10m for Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have agreed a £115m fee for Eden Hazard, with the Belgian set to sign a £400k-a-week Real Madrid deal (The Sun)

West Ham midfielder Edimilson Fernandes is heading to Bundesliga side Mainz in an £8m deal (The Sun)

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, 28, has been ruled out of a move to Napoli after Serie A side switched their targets to younger players (The Sun)

Bournemouth want to sign Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet after the Belgium goalkeeper fell down the pecking order at Anfield (The Sun)

Chelsea target Philippe Coutinho issued a transfer request to Barcelona three months ago (Daily Star)

Barcelona have offered Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele as makeweights in a deal to bring Neymar back to the Nou Camp (Daily Record)

Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo looks increasingly likely to become a Rangers player ahead of the new season, as Steven Gerrard continues his rebuild (Daily Record)