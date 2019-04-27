Paper Talk: Huge concern for Man Utd as lucrative offer attracts De Gea

Manchester United have mounting fears that David De Gea will look to quit the club this summer, while one of the Championship’s best players will “probably” join Tottenham this summer, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

DAVID DE GEA WANTS TO JOIN PSG

PSG will make a £60m transfer bid for David De Gea with Manchester United believing the Spaniard’s head has been turned.

That’s according to The Sun, who claims the Spanish goalkeeper will refuse to sign an extended contract with United this summer in a bid to force the move to the Ligue 1 giants.

De Gea, who has endured a poor season by his own high standards, still remains the first name on the United teamsheet and is arguably the only player at the club to have ‘credit in the bank’ thanks to several incredible seasons at Old Trafford.

But with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2020, United fear the clock is ticking on De Gea’s time at Old Trafford and he could look to force their hand by refusing to sign a new deal.

And with United facing a battle to secure Champions League football next season, the paper claims De Gea is ‘highly tempted’ by the project and the financial package on offer in Paris and has ‘had his head turned’ by their incoming approach.

United are unlikely to accept PSG’s £60m offer, but with just 12 months left on his deal come the summer, they may have little choice but to cash in.

AND THE REST

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is “probably” going to join Tottenham in the summer transfer window (Daily Star)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says he is ready to smash the club’s transfer record to sign Youri Tielemans on a permanent deal (Daily Mirror)

Rafa Benitez has urged Newcastle’s bosses to fight to keep £30m-rated Ayoze Perez at St James’ Park this summer (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal could yet give Danny Welbeck a new deal as West Ham, Newcastle and Everton monitor the out-of-contract forward (Daily Mirror)

The Chelsea fan who appeared to racially abuse Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge will not be prosecuted (Daily Mail)

Newcastle’s staff have been discouraged from giving evidence in support of ex-coach Peter Beardsley (Daily Mail)

Harvey Barnes is flying at Leicester and hopes to catch the England manager’s eye soon (Daily Mail)

Scott Parker could give 16-year-oad Harvey Elliot his Fulham debut and make him youngest ever Premier League player (Daily Mail)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had to have a sinus procedure before being ruled out of Arsenal’s defeat to Wolves (Daily Mail)

Liverpool have equalled Manchester United’s best ever Premier League points total of 91 with victory over Huddersfield (Daily Mail)

Paul Pogba has spent more time walking on the pitch this season than any other Premier League midfielder (Daily Mail)

Manchester United defenders Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are both wanted by Lyon, according to reports (The Sun)

Real Madrid are said to be “confident” of signing Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard in a massive £200m summer spree (The Sun)

Paul Pogba has refused to complete visa documentation for Manchester United’s pre-season tour in Asia (The Sun)

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock was close to quitting after the death of Emiliano Sala in January (Daily Express)

Marcelo Bielsa has refused to rule out leaving Leeds at the end of the season if they do not gain promotion to the Premier League (Daily Express)

Chelsea are preparing to offer Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech, 36, a role at the club once he retires from playing at the end of the season (Daily Telegraph)

Everton boss Marco Silva is sure he will have the financial backing to improve his squad this summer (Daily Telegraph)

Maurizio Sarri believes his first season at Chelsea has been a success despite Champions League football not being certain next season (The Guardian)