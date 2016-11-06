Paper Talk: Big Griezmann blow for Man Utd; shock Carroll link

Antoine Griezmann could turn his back on a move to Manchester United and sign instead for Manchester City, while Andy Carroll’s West Ham nightmare is set to end with a shock transfer move, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

GRIEZMANN ‘TO SNUB UNITED MOVE’ AMID CITY INTEREST

Manchester City are ready to launch a £70m raid for Antoine Griezmann – and spark a major transfer battle with rivals Manchester United, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Atletico Madrid star, who is also on Chelsea’s radar, could be on his way out of the Vicente Calderon Stadium next summer, though our story in the week suggested the player could become the first £100m footballer.

Sources claim City – who have asked to be kept up to speed with France international Griezmann ’s situation – are willing to break the bank for the forward.

And in a further blow to United, reports in the Daily Star on Sunday say Griezmann will reject a move to Old Trafford next summer if Manchester United fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Griezmann is wanted by Jose Mourinho and is seen as a potential long-term replacement for skipper Wayne Rooney. They had hoped Griezmann’s friendship with Paul Pogba would help swing the deal in their favour.

But new City manager Pep Guardiola wants to add him to a strikeforce which already contains Sergio Aguero, and doing so would send a major signal to the Blues’ domestic and European rivals.

Signed from fellow Spanish side Real Sociedad in summer 2014, Griezmann has scored La Liga 50 goals for Atletico, and helped them reach last season’s Champions League final.

He was also top scorer at last summer’s European Championship with six goals for the hosts and beaten finalists.

Griezmann has split from his agent, and he and his family are now in charge of his footballing affairs.

Although he has a contract which runs until 2021, Atletico are aware that this is likely to be his last season with the club.

With manager Diego Simeone having given Atletico notice that he will leave next summer, the chances of them holding onto Griezmann have substantially decreased.

CARROLL LINED UP FOR CHINA MOVE

Andy Carroll is set to end his West Ham nightmare with a huge £300,000 a week move to China, according to an exclusive in the Sunday Express.

The former England star has only managed four appearances this season because of a knee injury and Slaven Bilic is ready to cut his losses.

Carroll, 27, has scored 23 times in 92 appearances for West Ham who could be set to make a profit on the injury prone striker.

They paid Liverpool £15million for Carroll and one of the two Chinese clubs who are fighting for his services for willing to give them a £5million profit.

Beijing Guoan and Guangzhou R&F both want to take the ex-Newcastle United man to the Chinese Super League in January.

And they are both willing to make him one of the best paid players on the planet if he agrees to call time on his Hammers career.

Southampton’s Graziano Pelle moved into the top 10 wage earners the world when he penned a £260,000 a week deal with Shandong Luneng in July.

Carroll who was a target for Crystal Palace last summer has got a bigger offer on the table from the two clubs keen on him.

The Sunday Express claims that he is seriously considering the offers after an attempt to rob him at gunpoint last week.

AND THE REST

Mesut Ozil is ready to commit his future to Arsenal with the club confident the German will sign a new £160,000-a-week, five-year deal (Sunday Mirror)

Bournemouth star Adam Smith is on standby for an England call. Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate has been impressed with the defender and has watched in recent matches (Sunday Mirror)

Everton skipper Phil Jagielka has told football bosses that they must cancel the traditional Christmas programme if they are serious about bringing in a mid-season break (Sunday Mirror)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to sign Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger in January (Daily Star Sunday)

Crystal Palace are lining up an ambitious January bid for Manchester United’s France international midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin (Sunday Mirror)

Italian side Napoli are preparing an £18m bid for Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the chase for £54m-rated Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez (The Sun on Sunday)

Paris Saint-Germain have made their move to sign Manchester City star Sergio Aguero (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester United are to bring in the top Belgian scout Roland Janssen who discovered Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois (The Sun on Sunday)

Brazil international Oscar will be allowed to leave Chelsea in January (The Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea are ready to sign French striker Louis Guebbels from Lyon (The Sun on Sunday)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will make a new £6m bid to sign Brighton playmaker Dale Stephens in January (The Sun on Sunday)

England under-20s coach Paul Williams is on the shortlist for the Manchester United’s reserve team job (The Sun on Sunday)

Watford are keen on Aston Villa teen sensation Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (The Sun on Sunday)

Hugo Lloris, the Tottenham captain, has told his side they must stop “pretending” they are among the elite of English and European football and instead prove they deserve to be there (Sunday Telegraph)

Jose Mourinho has been avoiding his players at Carrington’s training ground as he struggles to turn around his fortunes at Manchester United (Mail on Sunday)

The Real Madrid squad have been handed free cars worth £2.3m – almost a million more than the ones Barcelona received last month (Mail on Sunday)

Wayne Rooney is determined to stay at Manchester United until his contract ends in summer 2019 despite losing his place in the first team (The Observer)

