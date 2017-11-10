Paper Talk: Juve hot on Bellerin trail; Moyes to ditch record signing

Juventus are hot on the trail of an Arsenal defender, while David Moyes could be about to ditch West Ham’s underperforming record signing, according to Friday’s papers.

JUVENTUS HOT ON THE TRAIL OF ARSENAL DEFENDER

Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly hot on the trail of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin has started every Premier League for the Gunners this season, having been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer as Barcelona eyed a move for the Spaniard.

However, TuttoMercatoWeb now claims that Juve have entered the race for the 22-year-old.

The Italian giants lost Dani Alves last summer and have not yet replaced the Brazil international, prompting them to move for Bellerin.

There has been speculation that the Gunners star was looking for a fresh challenge, having been at Arsenal since 2011, but that was more likely to be a return to Spain than a move elsewhere.

However, should Juve come calling it could prove difficult for Bellrin to turn down – particuarly with the future of undre-pressure Gunners boss Arsene Wenger up in the air and the club set to lose their two highest profile names in Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

AND THE REST

David Moyes could axe £25m flop Marko Arnautovic in January – after receiving the green light to bin any under-performing West Ham players (Daily Mirror)

West Ham could make January moves for Bournemouth’s Harry Arter and summer target William Carvalho (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea’s Danny Drinkwater faces international exile after turning down the chance to join up with injury-hit England (Daily Mirror)

Germany coach Oliver Bierhoff has hinted Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka is on his way to the Premier League, where Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are among his admirers (Daily Mirror)

Joachim Low believes Gareth Southgate’s England options are the strongest he can remember (Daily Mirror)

Frank Lampard has refused to rule out the possibility of replacing Michael Emenalo at Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain are lining up Antonio Conte as their next manager according to reports in France (The Sun)

Roberto Mancini is demanding a yearly wage of £15m, 10 private jet flights and 52 business class flights home to make his desired return to Premier League management (The Sun)

West Brom players were surprised when manager Tony Pulis gave them a week off after their 1-0 defeat by Huddersfield (The Sun)

Barcelona star Javier Mascherano has revealed he wants to leave the club and return to River Plate (The Sun)

Joleon Lescott has branded Manchester City star John Stones the best in the business (The Sun)

Tony Adams has urged Arsenal to cash in on Alexis Sanchez as soon as possible (The Sun)

Sergio Ramos has suggested some Real Madrid players aren’t fans of Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude on the pitch (Daily Express)

Belgium playmaker Dries Mertens could envisage himself playing in the Premier League one day but remains happy with life at Napoli (Daily Express)

Ashley Young thought it was a wind-up when he was told he was back in the England fold (Daily Star)

England boss Gareth Southgate has hailed John Stones as one of the best defenders in Europe (Daily Star)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he’s delighted that Lionel Messi is at the World Cup (Daily Star)

Steven Caulker is among the high-earners set to leave QPR in January as they look to slash their wage bill (Daily Star)

Jose Mourinho expects his Manchester United squad to be strengthened following the international break after Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Michael Carrick returned to training this week (Daily Mail)

United have lined up a deal for Benfica prospect Umaro Embalo (Daily Mail)

United have identified Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as a target and hope to take advantage of his £53m release clause (Daily Mail)

Chris Coleman has given the clearest indication yet that he will extend his contract with Wales after outlining how he intends to take all his best players – including Gareth Bale – to the China Cup next March (Daily Telegraph)

Belgium forward Kevin Mirallas, 30, will decide on his Everton future after the club appoint a new manager (Liverpool Echo)