Paper Talk: Willian to snub China switch; Bonucci price set

Chelsea will have to part with more than £50million to land a Juventus target, while Bournemouth have decided against a move for John Terry, according to Saturday’s papers.

JUVE WANT RECORD FEE FOR VETERAN DEFENDER

Only a world-record offer in excess of £50m would tempt Juventus to part company with 30-year-old defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has reportedly made Bonucci his number one transfer target this summer and wants him to partner Gary Cahill and David Luiz in what would be a formidable back three next season.

That would then give Conte the option of Cesar Azpilicueta competing with the improving Victor Moses at right wing-back.

However, The Telegraph claims that Chelsea will have to part with a world record amount for a defender and at 30 years of age you could argue that there is better value elsewhere, despite Bonucci’s undoubted excellence.

BOURNEMOUTH SCRAP MOVE FOR TERRY

Bournemouth have reportedly scrapped their bid to sign John Terry to make Jermain Defoe the highest-paid player in their history instead.

The 36-year-old will soon become a free agent after saying farewell to Chelsea and it had been rumoured that Cherries boss Eddie Howe was keen on the former England star.

But Bournemouth are instead set to offer Defoe a bumper deal to return to a club where he had a famous loan spell back in 2000-01, according to the report in The Sun.

However, two Chelsea stars who are still said to on Howe’s list of targets are goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and defender Nathan Ake.

AND THE REST

Arsene Wenger is set to sign a new two-year Arsenal deal regardless of the FA Cup final result on Saturday (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are looking to move quickly and secure two of Europe’s best full-backs in Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, following the arrival of Bernardo Silva (The Independent)



Antonio Conte is set for a new £40m contract at Chelsea as the Premier League champions get set to back the Italian in the transfer market (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are ready to break their club transfer record to land £50m-rated RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Willian, 28, says he is not interested in a move to the lucrative Chinese Super League and wants to become a British citizen (Daily Star)



Marco Silva is in advanced talks with Watford but Crystal Palace are still determined to land the former Hull City chief (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United were suckered into paying their world record £86m for Paul Pogba because Juventus had no buyout clause, according to their director (The Sun)

Craig Shakespeare is still in limbo over his Leicester future as the Foxes visit the Monaco Grand Prix for an end-of-season trip (Daily Mirror)



Claudio Ranieri could be set for a shock return to management with Leeds United (Daily Star)

Arsene Wenger has dropped an FA Cup bombshell by picking David Ospina to play at Wembley ahead of No 1 Petr Cech (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has dismissed reports he has already agreed to leave this summer but stopped short of committing his future to the club (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho will demand £60m from Real Madrid for goalkeeper David De Gea (The Sun)



Pep Guardiola is set to launch a bid for Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy as Manchester City look to complete significant pieces of transfer business early this summer after landing Bernardo Silva on Friday (Daily Mail)

Danny Rose has stunned Tottenham by admitting some of his team-mates could move on this summer (The Sun)

Everton are not expected to take up the option to sign Enner Valencia permanently (Liverpool Echo)



Pep Guardiola is at war with old club Barcelona for lining up three of their best young teenagers in Pablo Moreno, Nico Gonzalez and Ansu Fati (The Sun)

Watford midfielder Dion Pereira, 18, is wanted by West Ham and Newcastle (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger warned club directors: Don’t take big decisions just to make the fans happy (The Sun)

Tony Pulis is considering his future at West Brom because of persistent criticism from fans, despite securing a top-ten Pemier League finish (The Times)



Deportivo La Coruna president Tino Fernandez has confirmed the La Liga side are in talks to re-sign Arsenal striker Lucas Perez (Daily Star)

The Brazil national team manager Tite has suggested that Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho would be an “ideal player” for Barcelona (The Independent)

Manchester City view Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy, valued at £30m, as more obtainable than Juventus’ Alex Sandro, despite fierce competition for his signature (The Telegraph)



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told Borussia Dortmund he wants to leave the club this summer, with a queue of clubs interested in signing the Bundesliga’s top scorer (Daily Mail)

Gary Cahill admits he was close to joining Arsenal before fate intervened and got him hooked on trophies at Chelsea (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have sold more than half of the 9,000 premium season-tickets that will be available when their new stadium opens for the 2018/19 season (The Times)

