Paper Talk: Juve want Darmian; Liverpool transfer woe

Matteo Darmian: Defender has lost his place this term

Matteo Darmian could be on his way out of Manchester United in January, while Liverpool missed out to Barcelona for a summer defensive target.

DARMIAN IN DEMAND

Juventus are lining up a move for Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian in January, according to reports in Italy.

Darmian has lost his place as United’s first-choice right-back to Antonio Valencia following the arrival of Jose Mourinho and has failed to play a single minute of football this term.

As reported in Sunday’s Paper Talk, United are hoping to sign Monaco’s Fabinho in January, which would see Darmian fall further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

And Tuttosport suggest the former Torino defender, 26, could return to Turin with a move to Serie A champions Juventus, who want to bolster their full-back options.

After joining the Red Devils last summer, the Italy international went on to make 39 appearances in his debut campaign, but failed to fully convince.

AND THE REST

– PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who was linked with Arsenal last season, admits he would like to move to the Premier League in the future (The Sun)

– Chelsea target Radja Nainggolan is close to agreeing a new four-year deal at Roma (Calciomercato)

– Norwich have held talks with former Arsenal striker Marouane Chamakh, who has been training with West Brom (Daily Mirror)

– Liverpool are understood to have failed in an approach to sign Lucas Digne in the summer, with the left-back eventually joining Barcelona from PSG (Daily Express)

– Mauro Icardi and Marcelo Brozovic, who were both linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, are set to extend their contracts at Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

– Kieran Gibbs is considering his future at Arsenal with Nacho Monreal firmly established as the club’s first-choice left-back (The Sun)

– Bordeaux goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso claims he rejected a move to Sunderland on deadline day (Telefoot)

– Owen Coyle admits Blackburn are likely to renew their interest in Lens centre-half Abdoul Ba in January (Daily Mirror)

– Former Watford defender Joel Ekstrand has joined Bristol City after proving his fitness on trial (Daily Mirror)