Juventus have given the biggest hint yet they are ready to bid on Paul Pogba in January, while Liverpool are ready to make a firm offer for one of Ligue 1’s most impressive young stars, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

JUVENTUS ADMIT TALKS HAVE TAKEN PLACE OVER POGBA

Juventus are considering making a bid for Manchester United’s 25-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba, a club director has confirmed.

The France star left Turin to return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, but is yet to recapture his best form on a consistent basis and has regularly seen his name linked with Juventus and Barcelona.

But Juve, having spent €100m to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, appeared unlikely to fund a move for Pogba, who would cost significantly more than the £89.3million he moved for two and a half years ago.

However, Juventus director Fabio Paratici admits the club have discussed the possibility of how they could afford to bring him back – and suggested a January move could yet be forthcoming.

“A return? We have already discussed this many times,” he said in quotes courtesy of The Sun.

“He’s a great player we’ve had before and are fond of, but now he players for Manchester United.

“We are exploring the market, the president and Pavel Nedved, with the help of coach [Massimiliano] Allegri.

“To improve the team we are always careful. We still have great players and we enjoy them. It will not be easy to always have so many strong ones.”

Pogba spent four years with the Serie A champions, but has been at loggerheads with Jose Mourinho several times this year – though the United boss did deny calling the Frenchman a “virus”.

AND THE REST

Liverpool are ready to make a January approach for Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal target Houssem Aouar of Lyon (The Sun)

Paul Pogba laughed off criticism from Jose Mourinho in a frank dressing room exchange following Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Southampton (The Sun)

Arsenal and Manchester City have been joined in their pursuit of Real Betis star Junior Firpo by Newcastle and Crystal Palace (The Sun)

Former Senegal striker El Hadji Diouf, 37, says he regrets joining Liverpool and wishes he had become a Manchester United player instead (The Sun)

Manchester City are considering a move for Leeds United’s 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke in January (The Sun)

Watford will continue to contest Etienne Capoue’s red-card ban despite having their appeal rejected (The Sun)

Eden Hazard has been offered a £15.6m deal with Chelsea to snub Real Madrid (Daily Express)

Monaco manager Thierry Henry wants to sign Watford’s striker Stefano Okaka, who is out of favour at Vicarage Road (Daily Mirror)

Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Ham are keen on Nantes’ Argentine striker Emiliano Sala (Daily Mirror)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is considering a loan move Everton’s England U21 midfielder Kieran Dowell (Daily Mirror)

David Platt is involved in the Palermo takeover as owners Global Futures Sports buy the Serie B club for just £8.92 (€10) (Daily Mail)

Netting in front of away fans could become a permanent fixture at Manchester United after a smoke grenade was hurled at disabled supporters (Daily Mail)

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho insists there is no reason for him to leave after being linked with a January move to Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Mail)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has fallen out with the club’s in-house TV channel MUTV after refusing to provide injury news about his squad ahead of Wednesday’s game against Arsenal (Daily Mail)

Atlanta Hawks owner Arthur Blank will not be buying Newcastle United as was rumoured, choosing instead to focus on MLS team Atlanta United (Daily Star)

Bookmakers are making Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil odds-on to join Manchester United in January (Daily Star)

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard says the challenge of managing Rangers has helped fill a “huge void” in his life following retirement (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal are not planning to offer Danny Welbeck a new contract and will let him leave on a free transfer in the summer (The Times)

Everton are hoping Andre Gomes’ unwillingness to return to Barcelona will help them drive down the price as they attempt to secure his permanent transfer (The Times)

Manchester City executives may face personal misconduct charges as a result of a UEFA investigation into leaked emails about alleged manipulation of sponsorship deals (The Times)