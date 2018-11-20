Juventus are growing increasingly hopeful they can snare a £90million-rated Manchester United star to Turin, while Arsenal are tipped to meet the £17.8m exit clause for a Spain Under-21 star, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

JUVENTUS COMPILE RASHFORD DOSSIER

Juventus have stepped up their interest in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, according to The Times.

The attacker’s contract at Old Trafford expires in 2020 and though United have the option to extend that by a year, Juventus are said to be growing in confidence that the player will seek to make a move elsewhere.

As such, the broadsheet claims officials from the Serie A champions are compiling a dossier on the player, looking into issues such as his personal life and character.

It’s claimed the Italians already had him on their list of prospective targets, but are now ready to make a firm move in the summer in a deal that could set them back as much as £90million.

It’s suggested the promise of a regular central striking role – something he has yet to enjoy at United – could prove key to luring the player away from Old Trafford.

Rashford’s teammate, goalkeeper David De Gea, has also been linked with Juventus with the paper writing that United are now seen as a club ripe for ‘rich pickings’ for their rivals.

Meanwhile, The Sun writes that Real Madrid are also plotting a move for Rashford AND Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.

AND THE REST

Liverpool are ready to intensify their efforts to bring in the Bundesliga’s current top goalscorer, Luka Jovic (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have targeted a January move for Villarreal’s Spain international attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals, who has a £17.8m release clause in his contract (The Sun)

Barcelona are reportedly lining up potential replacements for Samuel Umtiti in January as the defender continues to recover from a knee injury (The Sun)

Arsenal are ready to offload outcast Mohamed Elneny in January (The Sun)

Mesut Ozil has revealed that former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo was “very angry” at his sale to Arsenal in 2013 (The Sun)

Mesut Ozil: Midfielder played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Mesut Ozil: Midfielder played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid

AC Milan will not pay £31m to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (Daily Express)

Olivier Giroud says he is ready to fight for his place at Chelsea following Alvaro Morata’s improved form (Daily Express)

Paul Pogba is angling to leave Manchester United and engineer a return to Juventus, according to reports in Italy (Daily Express)

Chelsea want to sign Juventus star Alex Sandro (Daily Star)

Gareth Southgate has warned his England stars not to get too big for their boots (Daily Star)

England’s players are at odds with the FA over their commercial fees with a new dispute emerging over whether they are entitled to a share of a £10m bonus paid by Nike for reaching the World Cup semi-finals last summer (The Times)

A European Super League won’t happen, says UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (The Times)

A British and Irish bid for the 2030 World Cup may be in jeopardy after Spain’s government announced it wanted Morocco to join a three-country bid with Portugal for the tournament (The Times)

England manager Gareth Southgate could face significant disruption to his bid to win the inaugural Uefa Nations League if a Premier League club makes it to the final of the Champions League (Daily Telegraph)

Britain’s most promising young footballers could be denied moves to foreign clubs after Brexit (Daily Telegraph)

Gilles Grimandi is leaving his role as Arsenal’s leading French scout as the post-Arsene Wenger revamp continues (Daily Mail)

The FA are preparing to investigate explosive allegations made against Fulham and their billionaire owner Shahid Khan by the club’s former assistant director of football (Daily Mail)

Nantes have put a £25m price tag on top scorer Emiliano Sala as Premier League clubs begin to circle (Daily Mail)

Brent Council are being urged to reject Tottenham’s application to play seven full-capacity matches at Wembley next year, with residents claiming the extra fixtures would be a nightmare due to rowdy fans and travel chaos (Daily Mail)

Ademola Lookman has pledged his future to England after holding face-to-face talks with U21 head coach Aidy Boothroyd over persistent stories linking him to Nigeria (Daily Mail)

Charlie Adam is eyeing a January loan deal to former club Rangers (Daily Record)