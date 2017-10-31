Paper Talk: Chelsea worry as United hunt Cesc; NW giants eye £44m Kimmich

Chelsea are reportedly set to offer a midfield star a new deal to ward off interest from Man Utd, while Man City are looking to sign a versatile £44million Bayern Munich man, all in Tuesday’s papers.

CHELSEA STAR SET FOR NEW DEAL AMID MAN UTD INTEREST

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer midfielder Cesc Fabregas a new contract amid renewed interest from Manchester United.

The Spain star has just 18 months remaining on his current Stamford Bridge contract and according to the report in The Times, United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to make a bid for the 30-year-old.

Mourinho brought Fabregas to Chelsea in 2014 and is said to be looking to partner the former Arsenal man with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in what would be dynamic central midfield three at Old Trafford.

With United sniffing around, however, the Blues are reportedly ready to offer Fabregas a one-year extension to his current deal, but the midfielder has thrown a spanner into the works by asking for a new two-year deal.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is desperate to keep Fabregas, while the player himself has sought assurances that he remains a pivotal member of Conte’s first XI.

Fabregas watched on from the bench in the first half of last season before becoming a key member of Conte’s Premier League-winning outfit.

Despite an early red card this season, the midfield playmaker has once again proved to be a key player for Conte so far this term.

As for United, Fabregas is thought to be a back-up option if they fail to land Mesut Ozil from Arsenal in 2018.

AND THE REST

Slaven Bilic is on thin ice at West Ham and facing a defensive crisis against Liverpool on Saturday (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are keen on landing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich for £44million (The Sun)

England striker Jermain Defoe fears for his World Cup chances because of his lack of regular football at Bournemouth (Daily Mirror)

Roma star Radja Nainggolan insists he never considered joining Chelsea (The Sun)

Italian police are on red alert ahead of Chelsea’s visit to Roma in the Champions League (The Sun)

Ian Wright says David Unsworth should not be given the Everton job after failing to impress in his first game in interim charge (The Sun)

Shanghai Shenhua want Brighton and Israel striker Tomer Hemed (The Sun)

Dele Alli is alleged to have told Ashley Young he ‘should retire with a zimmer frame’ during Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Tottenham (Daily Mail)

Gareth Bale has taken part in Real Madrid training ahead of their trip to face his former club Tottenham at Wembley (Daily Mail)

FC Koln have been fined and ordered to pay Arsenal a settlement following crowd trouble at their Europa League game (Daily Mail)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has batted away more rumours about the Everton job after his side beat Newcastle (Daily Mail)

England will review at the end of the year the decision to close off the hotel at St Georges Park to non-football personnel when they are in residence (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are inviting potential investors to Stamford Bridge to discuss potential deals (Daily Mail)

Napoli have banned belts from their stadium for the Champions League clash with Man City (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are interested in a January move for 25-year-old Napoli midfielder Jorginho (Daily Star)

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who is on loan at Swansea, says he wants to play his senior international football for England rather than Nigeria (The Times)

Crystal Palace would be due a payment in the region of £2m if Sam Allardyce takes the Everton job, because of a clause in his severance agreement when he left Palace in May (The Independent)