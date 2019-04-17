Liverpool asked for a young Real Madrid star as part of the Spaniards’ efforts to prise a Liverpool gem, while Wolves are looking to raid Anfield themselves for a star youngster, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL ASKED ABOUT DEAL FOR VINICIUS JUNIOR

Jurgen Klopp told Real Madrid that he wanted €200m (£173m) plus Vinicius Junior as part of their attempts to lure Sadio Mane from Liverpool last summer.

Senegal star Mane is back on Real Madrid’s radar after a stellar campaign at Anfield and following the re-appointment of his suitor-in-chief Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.

The deposed European champions are expected to come back in for Mane this summer, but it has now emerged in a report in El Chiringuito, via Metro, that the two clubs actually got around to discussing a potential deal – before Liverpool’s demands put them off.

According to the Spanish outlet, Klopp told Liverpool chiefs that he valued Mane at €200m – and on top of that wanted Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior to move in the opposite direction.

Liverpool’s valuation, coupled with Zidane’s decision to step down, saw their interest fade, but the fact Liverpool were willing to name their price has, reportedly, given Real the conviction that a deal could be resurrected this summer.

Real bought Vinicius from Flamengo in a £38.7million deal last summer and the 18-year-old impressed with three goals and 12 assist this season before he suffered an ankle ligament injury in March.

AND THE REST

Wolves are keen to sign Liverpool’s 18-year-old Portuguese winger Rafael Camacho (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are ready to return to Eden Hazard’s former club Lille for his replacement – Nicolas Pepe (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are considering triggering a buy-back clause in the contract of Ismael Bennacer (Daily Mirror)

Denis Suarez’s agent has admitted that the midfielder’s loan spell with Arsenal ‘hasn’t been his best’ – and a summer switch to Napoli could be on the horizon (Daily Mirror)

Matt Ritchie has been told he can leave Newcastle this summer after having his request for a new deal rejected (The Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino’s pulling power has given Tottenham the edge in the race for Ryan Sessegnon (The Sun)

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will seek assurances over regular first-team football before committing his future to a new contract (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain are plotting another bid for Manchester City target Julian Weigl – with Borussia Dortmund holding out for a £22m fee (The Sun)

Arsenal fans are set to be guarded by 800 cops during their Europea League clash in Naples amid fears about football hooligans in the notorious Italian city (The Sun)

Premier League clubs are in talks about a groundbreaking deal to use kids’ shirts to help campaign against childhood obesity (The Sun)

Manchester United head of academy Nicky Butt was arrested on suspicion of alleged assault on Tuesday evening (Daily Mail)

Police have now made contact with Fleetwood Town following allegations that their manager Joey Barton assaulted his Barnsley counterpart Daniel Stendel (Daily Mail)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers wants the club to complete a £40m deal to sign 21-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is on loan at the Foxes from Monaco (Daily Star)

Arsenal are reportedly favourites to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umititi amid rival interest from Manchester United (Daily Star)

Newcastle are the latest club to run the rule over Burnley teenager Dwight McNeil (Daily Star)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has told the club to sell 29-year-old Wales winger Gareth Bale – even if it loses them money (The Independent)

Rafa Benitez has not received any response from Newcastle three weeks after declaring his desire to take the club to the next step (The Times)