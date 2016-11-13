Paper Talk: Klopp eyes defender, No 9; United track Bruma

Liverpool have targeted a Germany defender and want a new No 9, while Man Utd have set their sights on a Galatasaray winger.

KLOPP WANTS A CENTRE-BACK AND A NO 9

Liverpool are reportedly “weighing up a January move” for Bayer Leverkusen central defender Jonathan Tah.

Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have developed a good partnership at the heart of Liverpool’s defence but Jurgen Klopp is looking to add some depth and competition to his squad in January.

And The Sunday Mirror suggest that 20-year-old Tah is under consideration by Klopp.

The highly rated defender has been capped by Germany and Leverkusen’s sporting director Rudi Voller recently claimed the player “belongs to a new generation of centre-backs who are very good footballers”.

The Hamburg-born defender can also fill in at right-back and he has impressed since he moved from Hamburg in July 2016 for £6.38million.

Meanwhile, the same report claims “Klopp also wants to sign a No.9”.

That news will raise further questions surrounding Daniel Sturridge’s future, who has yet to score a Premier League goal this season and has struggled to find a way into Klopp’s first XI.

Roberto Firmino has been Klopp’s main man this season with Sturridge restricted largely to appearances from the substitutes’ bench, but the news that Klopp is looking for a new striker looks like Sturridge’s time at Anfield could be over.

UNITED TRACK GALA WINGER BRUMA

Manchester United want to sign Galatasaray winger Bruma, according to a report on Sunday.

The 22-year-old “has emerged as an option” in the January transfer window with Jose Mourinho eyeing an £8million deal for the player.

Bruma possesses lightning pace and Mourinho is looking to add some speed to his attack with a bid for the player in January, but the report suggests the player will not be first-team regular.

Bruma, who has been watched by Tottenham, has been identified as squad member to give some of his first-team regulars a rest.

The Galatasaray man is tied down to a contract until the end of next season and they may sell rather than risk losing him for free.

Mourinho is believed to be looking to axe at least eight of his squad and he is expected to make some changes in the January window.

AND THE REST

Arsenal’s £130,000-a-week forward Alexis Sanchez, 27, has reached a stalemate with the Gunners over a new deal. Manchester City and Juventus are monitoring the situation. (Sunday Mirror)

Jose Mourinho is looking to offload England skipper Wayne Rooney as he remains unconvinced that he has got a long-term future at Old Trafford. (Sunday Express)

Arsenal are poised for crunch talks with Mesut Ozil that will determine if he is going to sign a new contract. (Sunday Express)

James Rodriguez is wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United after Zinedine Zidane reportedly made the Real Madrid star available for transfer. (Sunday Express)

Arsenal look set to miss out on Ricardo Rodriguez as the Wolfsburg left-back’s agent is in Italy to hold transfer talks with Inter Milan and Napoli.(Sunday Express)

Liverpool are preparing a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud in January. (Sunday Express)

Manchester United have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof. (Sunday Express)

The Reds and Arsenal are monitoring 26-year-old defender Chris Smalling’s situation at Manchester United. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal face disappointment in their attempts to sign Swedish wonderkid dubbed ‘the new Mesut Ozil’ as Feyenoord look set to snare Husqvarna’s 16-year-old attacking midfielder Peter Gwargis. (Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 24, wants to stay at Anfield despite reported interest from Barcelona, says his former youth coach. (Sunday Telegraph)

Athletics superstar Usain Bolt has once again expressed a genuine desire to play for Manchester United and admitted that he will soon train with Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, 25, is wanted by AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

Interim manager Gareth Southgate says the England job holds no fears for him as he prepares to formally announce he wants the role full-time. (Sunday Telegraph)

The former Middlesbrough boss wants his defenders – Manchester City’s 22-year-old centre-back John Stones in particular – to cut out “stupid mistakes”. (Various)

Manchester United forward Adnan Januzaj, 21, has not given up on forcing his way into manager Jose Mourinho’s plans despite being going out on loan out to Sunderland for the season. (HLN)

Paul Scholes, an eleven-time Premier League winner with Manchester United, is to be offered a coaching position at Wigan Athletic. (Sun on Sunday)

Sunderland defender Sebastian Coates, 26, is close to turning his loan at Sporting Lisbon into a permanent move. (Record)

Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town and Brighton and Hove Albion are chasing Pisa’s 29-year-old former Derby County striker Arturo Lupoli. (Gazza Mercato)

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, 26, is good enough to play for England, says Magpies boss Rafael Benitez. Gayle has scored 11 Championship goals this season. (Chronicle)

Championship Reading want to sign Dundalk winger Daryl Horgan in January following the 24-year-old’s performances in the Europa League. Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Ipswich Town are also interested. (Reading Chronicle)

Manchester United are considering a triple raid on Atletico Madrid. Jose Mourinho is a long-term admirer of Antoine Griezmann, Jose Gimenez and now Belgian star Yannick Carrasco. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal and Liverpool are on alert following Jose Mourinho’s bust-up with Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw. Smalling has attracted interest from Arsenal in the past while Liverpool need a new left-back. (Sunday Mirror)

Sunderland are set to battle Swansea for Leicester City’s out-of-favour striker Leonardo Ulloa. (Sunday Mirror)

Sacking manager Gordon Strachan will not solve Scotland’s problems, says Celtic’s 26-year-old forward Leigh Griffiths. (The Scotsman)

Manchester United have the highest wage bill in world football, according to this year’s Global Sports Salaries survey. (Daily Mail)

Borussia Dortmund are considering ending Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s Manchester United hell with a loan move for their former playmaker. (Sunday People)

Asenal are willing to bid £26m to sign Jose Gimenez but the figure falls well short of Atletico Madrid’s asking price. (Star on Sunday)

West Ham flop Simone Zaza has emerged as a January target for Valencia. (Sunday People)

The tactical trends of the Premier League season so far include the return of playing three at the back, more false nines and a greater emphasis on pressing. (Guardian)

Newcastle are considering making a bid for Genk’s 19-year-old defender Wilfred Ndidi. (Evening Chronicle)