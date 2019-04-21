Liverpool and Arsenal are looking to strike a deal for an in-demand Borussia Monchengladbach winger, while Crystal Palace have put a huge price on Wilfried Zaha, according to Sunday’s papers.

LIVERPOOL, ARSENAL TO MAKE BIDS FOR THORGAN HAZARD

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to pounce for Thorgan Hazard, according to reports on Sunday.

The Belgium winger, the brother of Chelsea’s star man, Eden, is looking to leave Borussia Monchengladbach this summer and is expected to command a fee of €40m (£34.6m).

While Borussia Dortmund were heavily linked, The Sun on Sunday claims both Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on the winger and are waiting in the wings should BVB fail to match Gladbach’s asking price.

According to the paper, the Prem duo would have no issue meeting the Bundesliga side’s asking price, having been impressed by his performances since ditching Chelsea for Germany.

The Sun writes that Jurgen Klopp sees the 26-year-old as a player who could bolster their attacking line ahead of another bid for Premier League title glory next season, while Unai Emery is also a massive fan of the player.

Wherever he ends up, it does seem certain that Thorgan Hazard will be on the move this summer with Gladbach sporting director Max Erbel admitting earlier this month: “We made our intentions to extend Thorgan’s contract clear a while back now, but he hasn’t reciprocated that interest.”

AND THE REST

Crystal Palace are open to selling Wilfried Zaha this summer – but want £80m for their most prized asset (Mail on Sunday)

Tottenham’s plot to sign Zaha could be in ruins as PSG are preparing a £65m bid for the Crystal Palace forward (Sunday Express)

Spanish-speaking stars at Manchester United feel preferential treatment is being given to the club’s English players (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United are ready to stick by academy coach Nicky Butt after he was arrested following an argument with his ex-wife (Mail on Sunday)

Former Arsenal midfielder Edu is set for a return to the club as technical director (Mail on Sunday)

Real Madrid are set to agree a sensational £1.4bn kit deal with adidas lasting 12 years (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is said to be growing increasingly frustrated with the club’s refusal to meet his long-standing request for a pay rise (Sunday Times)

Nabil Fekir has split from his agent, as the Lyon captain looks to secure the summer transfer to Liverpool he was denied last year (Sunday Mirror)

Wilfried Zaha has claimed David Moyes and Manchester United tried to destroy his career ‘for no reason’ (Sunday Mirror)

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has accused Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of playing the same anti-football as Jose Mourinho (Sunday Mirror)

Louis van Gaal: Preparing players for FA Cup final

Louis van Gaal: Preparing players for FA Cup final

Manchester United’s Mike Phelan is aiming to leave his job as No 2 to Solskjaer (Sunday Mirror)

Michael Carrick is on the brink of signing a new contract at Manchester United (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City are set to hand John Stones a new contract in a bid to show the England defender that he is still part of the future under Pep Guardiola (Sunday Mirror)

Newcastle will consider handing Rafa Benitez a one-year deal as a quick fix to their contract stand-off (Sunday Mirror)

Gareth Bale is ready to go to war with Real Madrid if they try and sell him (Sunday Mirror)

David Beckham is ready to make his first signing for his USA club Inter Miami – Mexico international Hector Moreno (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to be priced out of a move to Barcelona because they feel he would be too expensive (Sunday Express)

Rafa Benitez has told Newcastle chiefs to sign players now if they want to compete in the Premier League next season and persuade the Spaniard to stay (Sunday Express)

Arsenal could miss out on Nicolas Tagliafico after his agent hinted the Ajax defender will move to Italy in the summer (Sunday Express)

Ajax golden boy Hakim Ziyech is a £25m summer target for Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City hope to buy Argentina starlet Thiago Almada – dubbed the new Lionel Messi – in a £20m deal (The Sun on Sunday)

Napoli fear getting priced out of a move for Kieran Trippier (The Sun on Sunday)

Brighton have offered a stunning £10m for Chelsea whizkid Reece James – but have been flatly rejected (The Sun on Sunday)

Antonio Valencia is set to join former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney at DC United (The Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool are in pole position to land Exeter’s England starlet Ben Chrisene (The Sun on Sunday)

Bournemouth head the race for Swansea’s Dan James and they will move in if they lose Ryan Fraser (The Sun on Sunday)

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has turned down a shock £70m bid from a mystery Malaysian (The Sun on Sunday)

Wigan want Barnsley centre-backs Ethan Pinnock and Liam Lindsay if they beat the drop from the Championship (The Sun on Sunday)