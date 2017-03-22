Paper Talk: Klopp targets Dortmund defender; Ozil’s escape

Jurgen Klopp looks set to raid his former club Borussia Dortmund, while Mesut Ozil may be offered an Arsenal escape route, according to Wednesday’s papers.

Klopp targets summer defensive overhaul

Liverpool are set to make a move for promising Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter in an attempt to solidify their defence, according to reports.

Football Whispers claims Jurgen Klopp has put the 23-year-old on his shopping list ahead of what could be a busy summer for the Reds.

The German coach is well aware of Liverpool’s defensive shortcomings as he has seen his team concede 36 Premier League goals so far this season, meaning reinforcements are necessary to mount a serious title challenge.

Sources close to the club have apparently told Football Whispers that Ginter is seen as the perfect utility option as he is capable of playing, defensive midfield and his natural centre-back role.

Since joining the Westfalenstadion club in an £8million move from SC Freiburg, Ginter has played in 90 games for BVB in all competitions, scoring four times.

The report claims that Klopp is aiming to use his good rapport with Dortmund in order to tie up a deal before the window opens in July.

Ömer Toprak arrived at Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, meaning Ginter will likely move down the pecking order at the Bundesliga side, something which could work in Liverpool’s favour in terms of tempting him away.

It is also believed that Ginter is not the only defender on Liverpool’s wishlist, with reports coming from Spain that the Anfield club are in for Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez.

The Reds are prepared to triple the wage offer Theo Hernandez has from Real Madrid in order to bring him to Anfield, according to La Cadena SER.

The 19-year-old is in demand after impressing for Deportivo Alaves while on loan from Atletico.

Turkish giants offer escape for Ozil

Fenerbahce have emerged as a surprise candidate for the signature of Mesut Ozil should he choose to leave Arsenal this summer, the Daily Telegraph claim.

Arsene Wenger is reportedly prepared to listen to offers for the German international as his patience is running out with the former Real Madrid man.

Ozil arrived at Arsenal from Real Madrid for a club record fee of £42.5m in 2013 and the North London club want at least £30m for him this summer.

He is yet to respond to Arsenal’s latest contract offer according to reports, while there have been suggestions that the midfielder may have intentions to return to Turkey.

The 28-year-old travelled to Istanbul last month and was pictured with former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse, with suggestions that the pair will marry and move into a £5million Istanbul mansion.

Robin van Persie is expected to depart Fenerbahce at the end of the season, freeing up big wages, and Ozil is one of the players on the shortlist to become the club’s new “marquee player”.

Ozil has not started a game since Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena and has been ruled out of Germany’s friendly against England with a hamstring issue.

And the rest…

West Ham will go back in for Jermain Defoe this summer – and hope to get him on a free (The Sun)

Wayne Rooney is set to snub West Ham to make a sensational return to boyhood club Everton on a free transfer (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (Daily Star)

West Ham will make a second attempt this summer to land Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are trying to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Espanyol prodigy Aaron Martin (The Sun)

Hector Bellerin will stay at Arsenal this summer despite interest from Barcelona and Manchester City – provided that Arsene Wenger signs a new contract at the Emirates (The Times)

Ross Barkley is open to a move to London with Tottenham and Chelsea said to be interested (Daily Star)

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland has laughed off reports that he could be set for a switch to Arsenal in the summer (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid will offer Isco to Manchester City in order to sign Sergio Aguero (Daily Express)

Barcelona and Juventus are ready to go to war for wantaway Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti (The Sun)

Hull defender Andrea Ranocchia says he is struggling to adapt to life in England, admitting he misses pasta and hasn’t seen the sun in nearly two months (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona could re-sign Everton star Gerard Deulofeu for £10.3m this summer after his successful loan spell at Milan (Daily Mirror)

A Chinese consortium is set to make a £190m bid for Southampton (The Times)

Thibaut Courtois has declared his loyalty to Chelsea and hinted that he fancies a new contract (The Sun)

Phil Jones faces missing all nine of Manchester United’s games in April with a broken toe after being accidentally injured by club colleague Chris Smalling at England training (Daily Mirror)

Leeds are among a host of clubs interested in signing Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn (Daily Express)