Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a star Bundesliga defender, while Eden Hazard may have to get used to being unhappy at Chelsea, according to Monday’s papers.

KLOPP EYEING STUTTGART ACE AS TITLE RACE HOTS UP

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is lining up a £36million bid for a World Cup winner to help bolster his defence, a report claims.

According to Football Transfer Tavern, Klopp believes that his side needs defensive reinforcements if they are to push Manchester City all the way in the title race.

As a result, the former Dortmund boss has apparently cast his eyes on Stuttgart star and France international Benjamin Pavard.

Tottenham have also been linked with the signing of Pavard, while reports had suggested that an agreement was in place for him to join Bayern Munich in 2019, but the player has since insisted this is not the case.

The 22-year-old can play either as a centre-back or as a right-back, and is believed to carry a price tag of £36m, roughly equal to €40m.

AND THE REST

Manchester United have opened talks with Turkish side Galatasaray over a potential move for defender Ozan Kabak (Star)

Eden Hazard does not like playing as a false nine but he may be there to stay (Mirror)

Rafa Benitez is looking to hold onto Salomon Rondon following the forward’s loan (Independent)

Unai Emery doubts Arsenal will enter the January transfer market to ease his side’s injury crisis (Mail)

Iker Casillas has aimed a brutal barb at Jose Mourinho after Man Utd’s defeat at Liverpool (Mirror)

Barcelona and Real Madrid were tracking Watford’s Domingos Quina last summer (Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino wants to “kill” any bad behaviour and racism from the stands for Tottenham’s second north London derby inside three weeks (Guardian)

Everton are interested in signing West Ham United’s Reece Oxford (Mail)

Newcastle midfielder and South Korea international Ki Sung-Yeung is set for a nine-game absence due to Asia Cup duty (Mirror)

The cousin of Bayern Munich star David Alaba, Ronald Sobowale, is being monitored by Watford and Cardiff (Mail)

Virgil Van Dijk hinted that Liverpool expected more of a threat from Manchester United after beating them 3-1 to return to the top of the Premier League (Telegraph)