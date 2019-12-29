Paper Talk: Klopp wants to bring powerful Nigerian striker to Liverpool

Liverpool have made the signing of a Lille hitman one of their top priorities for 2020, while Arsenal and Chelsea are tracking an Athletico Paranaense star, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL STEP UP INTEREST IN LILLE STRIKER OSIMHEN

Liverpool are keen to bring Lille striker Victor Osimhen to Anfield, according to a report.

The Sunday Express claims the Reds have extensively scouted the prolific Nigerian striker this season and are seriously considering an approach for the player, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly have earmarked the player as a future world star.

Osimhen only joined Lille in the summer – the French club using the money they collected from Arsenal over Nicolas Pepe – to sign the 20-year-old from Wolfsburg.

But Osimhen has already struck 13 goals for the Ligue 1 side, drawing attention from a number of Premier League suitors and earning acclaim from the Nigeria international side, where he has scored four times in nine appearances.

As per the report, Lille accept it is only a matter of time before they will be forced to cash in on Osimhen but hope to to keep him at the Stade Pierre Mauroy until the summer. As such, any move for the striker in January will be rejected by the northern French side. Osimhen is under contract until the summer of 2024 having penned a five-year deal when he joined and is thought to be currently valued at around the £40m mark – a fee which will surely continue to climb if he continues his rapid progress with Lille. Liverpool have already announced one new signing in recent weeks, with Takumi Minamino joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January. The Japan midfielder will become the first ever Asian to play for the Merseyside club, having cost a bargain £7.25million.

AND THE REST

Arsenal and Chelsea have revived interest in Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes of Athletico Paranaense (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will honour his contract and remain at the club until the end of next season, according to chief executive Ferran Soriano (Mail on Sunday)

David Moyes will meet with West Ham’s owners on Sunday to finalise the deal to succeed Manuel Pellegrini (Mail on Sunday)

Liverpool and Chelsea are monitoring the development of Carlisle United teenager Jarrad Branthwaite (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United are ready to wait until the end of the season to land Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen on a free transfer (Sunday Telegraph)

David Moyes and Tony Pulis head the managerial shortlist to succeed Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham (Sunday Telegraph)

Brighton have their eyes on CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov, as well as Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters (The Sun on Sunday)

Fernandinho admits Manchester City are in serious danger of blowing their Champions League spot (The Sun on Sunday)

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to try acting when he finishes his football career (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United aim to stay on the trail of 16-year-old Birmingham starlet Jude Bellingham (The Sun on Sunday)

Chris Wilder is looking to add QPR’s £12m Eberechi Eze to his Sheffield United frontline (The Sun on Sunday)

West Ham could move for Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge if they cannot land former Hammer Darren Randolph in January (The Sun on Sunday)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says the hectic Christmas fixture schedule is ‘absurd’ (The Observer)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed Nicolas Pepe to find his form (The Observer)