Napoli could be willing to sell Kalidou Koulibaly after identifying his replacement, while an unhappy Liverpool loanee has asked the club to step in and help cancel a transfer agreement, according to Wednesday’s papers.

NAPOLI MAKE BOURNEMOUTH STAR A TOP SUMMER TARGET

Manchester United have been given fresh hope that Napoli could cash in on star defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer after reports claimed they had identified a surprise replacement.

United saw a massive bid, reported by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to be £95million, rejected by the Serie A giants ahead of the January window – and he’s believed to be still be a top target for the Premier League giants.

Napoli had always insisted the player was not for sale at any price, but reports in the Daily Mirror claim that the Serie A giants are now ready to cash in on the 27-year-old and had set their sights on a £30million replacement in Bournemouth star Nathan Ake.

The former Chelsea defender has enjoyed another stellar season on the south coast and his form had brought him to the attention of Tottenham and indeed United. However, the Mirror claims it is Napoli who surprisingly lead the chase for the Holland defender after Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli made him a priority summer signing.

And it’s understood he has already made contact with the player’s representatives over a potential summer switch.

Should they clinch Ake’s signing that would allow the club to consider offers for Koulibaly, who has earned a reputation as one of European football’s best defenders.

United have long since been keen – but a report last week claimed they had shelved their interest in order to pursue a £100m deal for Jadon Sancho instead.

AND THE REST

Loris Karius has asked Liverpool to step in and try help to get his two-year loan deal with Besiktas cancelled after the German was criticised by the club (Daily Express)

Manchester United are on red alert after Antoine Griezmann put himself on the transfer market amid claims he wants to leave Atletico Madrid this summer (Daily Express)

Thibaut Courtois has snubbed a possible move to Manchester United in exchange for David de Gea joining Real Madrid (The Sun)

Manchester United and Chelsea are back in the hunt for Adrien Rabiot (The Sun)

Manchester United and Arsenal will battle it out over a bargain move for Roma defender Kostas Manolas, who has a £30m transfer release clause (The Sun)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering buying Chelsea but Britain’s richest man has been put off by the £2.5bn asking price (The Sun)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move away from the club but says he is determined to succeed and help them win trophies (Daily Mail)

England are sweating on Marcus Rashford’s ankle injury ahead of their European Qualifier against Czech Republic (Daily Mirror)

Kieran Tierney has revealed the secret weapon in his comeback from injury – UFC superstar Conor McGregor (Daily Express)

Celtic have no chance of keeping Filip Benkovic at the club this summer as Brendan Rodgers wants him back at Leicester (Daily Record)