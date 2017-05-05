Paper Talk: Chelsea to sell free-kick specialist; Reds chase Gray

Arsenal look to have been beaten in the race to sign Alexandre Lacazette, Chelsea want a Celtic youngster and Manchester United have identified their No. 1 goalkeeping target, all in the papers.

ATLETICO ‘WIN RACE’ FOR LACAZETTE

Atletico Madrid look to have won the race to sign Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to a report.

RMC Sport claims 25-year-old forward Lacazette has chosen to team up with Atletico and Diego Simeone after “advanced discussions.”

Arsenal were believed to be chasing the 31-goal forward after having a €35million bid turned down last summer, but now look set to switch targets after Lacazette opted for Atletico, who look set to seal another season in the Champions League.

Lacazette recently claimed he would only move to a club with Champions League football and the report says Simone’s men will pay €40million for the Frenchman.

Manchester United were linked with the forward yesterday, but Atletico seems his preferred destination and a deal could be wrapped up by the end of the month for the player, who has two years left on his deal in France.

CHELSEA TARGET CELTIC STARLET

Chelsea want to sign 18-year-old Celtic star Michael Johnston, reports the Daily Mail.

Stoke and Derby have both been scouting the player who has been starring for the Hoops’ Under-18s, but Chelsea are believed to be in pole position.

Johnston is believed to have just one year remaining on his contract and Celtic face a fight to keep the youngster at Parkhead.

UNITED TARGET OBLAK

Manchester United are chasing Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak if David de Gea leaves this summer, says the Independent.

De Gea is being tipped to make the move to Real Madrid this summer, two years since his move to the Bernabeu due to a “dodgy fax machine”.

Jose Mourinho has been contemplating replacements and the report says 24-year-old Slovenia No. 1 Oblak is now top of his list.

Inter Milan’s Samir Handanovic and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma had previously been looked at, while Joe Hart and Kasper Schmeichel have both been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Oblak though, who has a release clause of €100million, is thought to be Mourinho’s preferred option.

AND THE REST

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is close to signing a £650,000-a-week deal with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian, which would make the 28-year-old Spain international the world’s highest-paid player. (Various)

Tianjin Quanjian owner Shu Yuhui has claimed his club have secured pre-contract agreements over the transfer of three big European names. (Independent)

Manchester City have informed Monaco they are ready to spend £94m on 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe, after Manchester United’s £72m bid was rejected. (Le10 Sport, via Metro)

Kylian Mbappe: Looks set to leave Monaco this summer

However, Mbappe’s team-mate Radamel Falcao says the France international could join Spanish giants Real Madrid. (Daily Express)

Former Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs, 43, is on the shortlist to become the next permanent manager of Middlesbrough. (Sun)

Tottenham are ready to consider offers for unsettled England defender Kyle Walker, 26. (London Evening Standard)

Newcastle and Crystal Palace want to sign Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 31, but would have to pay up to £15m for the player. (Sun)

Arsenal and Manchester City have been linked with 21-year-old Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya. (Sun)

Bayern Munich and Brazil right-back Rafinha, 24, is open to a Premier League move, amid reported interest from Arsenal and Liverpool. (FourFourTwo)

Newcastle have joined the race to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. (Daily Express)

Chelsea are interested in Celtic forward Michael Johnston, 18, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Scottish champions. (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is hoping to add experience to his squad in the summer by signing 36-year-old Chelsea defender John Terry and Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, 34. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are looking into plans to expand their Anfield stadium capacity beyond 60,000, having extended the Main Stand in the summer by an additional 9,000 seats. (Telegraph)

Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez is likely to leave the Foxes in the summer because the 26-year-old Algeria international wants to play Champions League football. (Guardian)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with James Rodriguez, and the Colombian could be part of a swap deal involving keeper David de Gea who looks set to join Real Madrid. (Star)

Mauricio Pochettino fears the sack if Tottenham keep flopping at Wembley. (Star)

Chelsea are prepared to pay Real Madrid £63.7m for Alvaro Morata, whose girlfriend has reportedly already bought a house in London. (Star)

Leicester’s England Under-21 winger Demarai Gray, 20, will consider his future this summer after growing increasingly frustrated over a lack of game time. (Telegraph)

Chelsea will listen to offers for 28-year-old Brazil winger Willian this summer. (Daily Express)

Tony Pulis is making a new move for Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor. (Telegraph)

Chelsea hope to sign Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale, 31, this summer after his contract runs out at the Seagulls. (Daily Star)

Arsenal look set to miss out on Arda Turan after the midfielder ruled out a move to London in favour of fighting for his place at Barcelona. (Independent)

Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton are showing interest in signing Leicester’s Demarai Gray. (Mail)

Sunderland could earn around £100m for finishing last in this season’s Premier League table. (Mail)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe wants to sign experienced pair Jermain Defoe and John Terry to help guide his young squad. (Mail)

West Brom are vying with Sevilla for Real Betis’s Italian right-back Cristiano Piccini. (Mail)

Chelsea are watching Ajax’s Colombian Davinson Sanchez. (Mirror)

Liverpool target Ryan Sessegnon has been urged to stay at Fulham by Cottagers’ boss Slavisa Jokanovic. (Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino says Kyle Walker will remain at White Hart Lane next season despite rumours of an exit and a possible move to Manchester City. (Mirror)

Norwich skipper Jonny Howson could be among the departures from the Championship club amid a huge shake-up. (Mirror)

Middlesbrough keeper Victor Valdes is set to return to Spain this summer. (Mirror)

The Burnley players will receive an £8.5m bonus to be divided among the squad should they stay in the Premier League. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano, 32, is planning a big-money move to China before returning to Argentina and ending his career at River Plate. (Don Balon)

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has put himself forward as a possible successor to Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri. (Bein Sports)