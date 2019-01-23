Manchester United and Tottenham are both planning £12m moves for a highly-rated Leeds star, while a Chelsea winger is now wanted by Liverpool, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD, SPURS ENTER RUNNING FOR HOT LEEDS PROSPECT

Leeds United remain confident of keeping their bright young attacking talent Jack Clarke, despite reports on Wednesday that two more of the Premier League big guns are plotting huge moves to sign him.

The teenager has shone in recent weeks having been given his chance by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, with the likes of Crystal Palace and Southampton both seeing offers of around £5m rejected.

Manchester City have a long-standing interest in the player having tried to sign him as a youngster, but according to The Sun, both Manchester United and Tottenham are now plotting huge offers to try and lure him away.

The paper suggests United could offer as much as £12million for the 18-year-old in order to tease Leeds to cash in.

However, the paper claims that Clarke’s loyalty to Leeds and Bielsa will see him reject any overtures from the Premier League duo in order to fulfill his dream of taking Leeds into the Premier League. Bielsa’s side currently top the table by a point from Norwich with 18 games to go.

Earlier this season, Clarke revealed: “I am happy at Leeds. “It is massive every time I play.

“All I want to do is make an impact and make a difference.”

AND THE REST

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to reports (Daily Star)

Liverpool could have been stumped by AC Milan in their efforts to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn (Daily Star)

Tottenham are hoping to sign Malcom from Barcelona after they identified him as a replacement for injured Harry Kane (Daily Star)

Atletico Madrid want Gelson Martins and Nikola Kalinic to leave the club to free up space for the incoming Alvaro Morata (Daily Star)

Arsenal have made an enquiry to take Eric Bailly on loan until the end of the season but Manchester United have rejected the move (Daily Mail)

Rafael Benitez is ready to leave Newcastle at the end of the season if he is not backed with two new signings before the transfer window closes (Daily Mail)

Atletico Mineiro right-back and Brazil U20 international Emerson has attracted interest from clubs in Europe, including Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are lining up a £90m summer move for Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala – dealing a huge blow to Manchester City (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho has put himself in the frame for the Paris Saint-Germain job after meeting with the club’s Qatari president (The Sun)

RB Leipzig will offer their sporting director Paul Mitchell a lucrative new deal to fend off interest from Manchester United (The Sun)

Arsenal are considering a swoop for Real Betis defender Aissa Mandi but they will not be able to afford the Algerian’s £27m release clause until the summer (The Sun)

Arsenal are close to promoting former youth star Francis Cagigao as their new head of recruitment following Sven Mislintat’s departure from the club (The Sun)

Roma sporting director Monchi is at the top of Arsenal’s list to become their new technical director (The Independent)

Arsenal could be willing to let Aaron Ramsey go to Juventus for £10m in January if they can complete a pair of loan deals for Barcelona’s Denis Suarez and Bayern Munich’s James Rodriguez (The Independent)

Liverpool are set to challenge Bayern Munich for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner (Daily Express)

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong is set to complete a £79m move to Barcelona after rejecting PSG (Daily Express)

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola will meet with Manchester United’s board in February to discuss a new contract for the player (Daily Express)

Newcastle have launched a £4.3m bid to sign Gelson Martins from Atletico Madrid on loan as Rafa Benitez could finally land a new recruit (Daily Express)

Paraguay playmaker Miguel Almiron is Newcastle boss Benitez’s top target (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle are speaking to Monaco about Italian defender Antonio Barreca (Daily Mail)

West Ham have launched an audacious late bid to sign Mario Balotelli from under the noses of Marseille (Daily Express)

Leeds United are poised to sign Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz as his current club Ruch Chorzow confirmed that a formal offer has been made (Daily Express)

Pep Guardiola will show Burton Albion no mercy on Wednesday night and has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne will be in the starting line-up for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta’s place could be under threat with boss Maurizio Sarri keen on Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj (Daily Mirror)

Anthony Martial wants to sign a new Manchester United contract now that Jose Mourinho has left the club (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool’s title charge could receive a massive boost as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to return to full training in early March (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich want to bring Benjamin Pavard to the club this window, and they are willing to pay Stuttgart an extra €10m to make the deal happen (Daily Mirror)

Sporting Lisbon defender and Manchester United target Tiago Djalo is set to complete a transfer to AC Milan (Daily Mirror)