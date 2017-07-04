Paper Talk: United get Schmeichel green light; Giroud on move

Manchester United look set to get the green light to sign a Leicester star, while Everton are planning moves for two forwards as they look to continue their summer recruitment drive, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

LEICESTER READY TO SANCTION SCHMEICHEL MOVE TO MANCHESTER UNITED

Leicester City could let Kasper Schmeichel move to Manchester United – if they can tie up a deal for Croatia keeper Lovre Kalinic first.

United are scouring Europe for a potential replacement for David De Gea, who despite the denials, is still expected to sign for Real Madrid this summer.

United were linked with Joe Hart on Monday, but a move for Schmeichel – who father Peter is an Old Trafford legend – would make more sense.

But first the Foxes must secure his replacement and The Sun claims they have offered £18million for the 6ft 7ins Gent keeper. However, the Belgians are determined to keep their man and have stated it may cost nearer the £22million mark to prise him away.

If he signs, the paper believes Leicester will allow Schmeichel to make an emotional move to Old Trafford – and one his father would certainly endorse.

It’s also reported that the Foxes are closing on a deal for Sevilla captain Vicente Iborra in a £12million deal.

EVERTON PREPARING DOUBLE STRIKER SWOOP

Everton’s summer spending shows no sign of abating amid claims they are closing in on two more players.

The Daily Mirror are claiming Everton are preparing a £20million bid for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud in a bid to beat West Ham and Marseille for his services.

The Gunners are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the France striker with Alexandre Lacazette on the brink of sealing a £46million move to the Emirates.

And the Toffees are hoping to move early in a bid to add to their summer signings that on Monday saw Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez added to their squad.

Everton have have stepped up their efforts to lure Wayne Rooney back to Goodison Park, report The Times.

The 31-year-old has 12 months left on his contract at Old Trafford but Toffees chiefs are confident they can come to an agreement with United and believe Rooney wants to rejoin them.

The move is likely to be on a free transfer with United keen to get Rooney’s £300,000 wages off their bill and to reward him for his years of loyal service.

AND THE REST

Gareth Bale could be on the verge of a sensational return to the English Premier League with Manchester United – if Real Madrid can tempt teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu (Daily Record)

Diego Costa is holding up Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku transfer after refusing a move to China (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho is growing increasingly frustrated at Man United’s lack of activity during the summer transfer window

Naby Keita has told RB Leipzig he has his ‘heart is set on a Liverpool move’, says Titi Camara

England U21 boss Aidy Boothroyd is on the shortlist for the Preston manager’s job (Daily Mirror)

Preston are set to name Alex Neil as their new manager (Daily Express)

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp says he will bring in five or six players this summer with the money he saved by not signing defender John Terry (Daily Mirror)

Southampton are playing hardball on Ryan Bertrand and are determined not to sell him this summer (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are in talks with Javier Hernandez over a £13m move to the London Stadium (Daily Mirror)

Southampton want to secure the £8.75m signing of 18-year-old Caen striker Yann Karamoh, who is having a contract dispute with the French club (The Sun)

Arsene Wenger will stage crisis talks with Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin this week (The Sun)

Arsenal are planning a £70m double raid on Sporting Lisbon for William Carvalho and Gelson Martins (The Sun)

Newcastle have entered the race to sign Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone (The Sun)

Newcastle are also set to test Hull’s resolve to hang on to Kamil Grosicki with a £5m bid for the Poland winger (Daily Star)

Tottenham boss boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly made a £26m bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva

Chelsea have indicated they are willing to pay a club-record £60m to land Juventus left-back Alex Sandro (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle are close to completing the £8.7m signing of defender Florian Lejeune

Benfica forward Raul Jimenez has insisted he is open to a Premier League move amid reported interest from Liverpool and West Ham, and refused to ‘close the doors’ on his future (The Independent)

Manchester United have snapped up former Chelsea academy defender Di’Shon Bernard (Daily Star)

Manchester United have also signed teenage Belgian striker Largie Ramazani from Charlton Athletic (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace have been priced out of a move for Mamadou Sakho with the club’s new manager, Frank de Boer, confident he can recruit up to five players for a combined outlay close to Liverpool’s £30m asking price for the France defender (The Guardian)

Monaco have signed Feyenoord defender Terence Kongolo in a deal that could trigger Benjamin Mendy’s protracted £39m move to Manchester City

Arsenal great Jens Lehmann is set for a return to the Emirates stadium as a goalkeeping coach (Daily Mail)

Southampton are considering a move for Celtic’s Stuart Armstrong (Daily Mail)

Wolves have agreed a £14m deal for Porto midfielder Ruben Neves (Daily Mail)

Ravel Morrison is training with Birmingham as parent club Lazio look to offload the midfielder (Daily Mail)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti will commit a ‘light rebellion’ in a bid to seal a transfer to Barcelona (Daily Express)

Josh King is set to stay at Bournemouth despite interest from Everton and Tottenham

Middlesbrough have opened talks with Norwich in a bid to beat Leeds to Jonny Howson (various)