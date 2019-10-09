Manchester United have seemingly found a candidate to fill their sporting director role in the form of one of Jose Mourinho’s trusted allies, while Crystal Palace have been told a Chelsea star will cost £22m in January, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

LUIS CAMPOS OFFERS HIMSELF TO MAN UTD AS SPORTING DIRECTOR

Luis Campos has suggested he would be willing to join Manchester United as a sporting director if the club made an approach for him.

The Red Devils are languishing down in 12th place in the Premier League and the pressure looks to be mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid reports he could be sacked if they lose heavily to Liverpool in their next game.

That has led the Daily Mail to claim United chiefs are casting their eye on one of the Bundesliga’s top managers as a potential successor to the Norwegian in the hotseat – and he could yet be joined at Old Trafford by Jose Mourinho’s long-time trusted lieutenant Campos after the Portuguese suggested he’d be willing to take on a role with United.

United had sought the appointment of a sporting director over the summer, but shelved the plan after being unable to find a suitable candidate to fill the void.

“I know very well the situation of Manchester United and other clubs – but, in my opinion, everybody needs a sporting director,” Campos told Sky Sports, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

“The coach needs time to prepare for the next match and the super ego of the players too, so he needs people with sensibility. If a coach is alone it’s more difficult now.

“Manchester United is an amazing club with an amazing story and for people around the world, it’s difficult to understand what has happened to this club.

“Of course I believe I could help Manchester United. I want to work with a big club one day.

“But the Lille project gives me big pleasure because when I arrived we were in difficulty. I am happy here – so only a special situation will make me change a project.”

Campos, 55, is a close ally of former United boss Mourinho and worked as a scout under him at Real Madrid.

Discussing their relationship, he continued: “I speak to Jose every week, sometimes every day, and I saw that Jose, in my opinion, had difficulties in Manchester because the club has another culture, which I respect of course.

“If the coach is alone he’s an easy target and he needs help. Everyone needs help in football. You can’t play alone.

“It’s important the club has one project and with a sporting director everyone understands where they go.”

AND THE REST

Crystal Palace will have to pay £22m to sign Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho is monitoring Tottenham’s situation as he looks for a route back into management (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have earmarked Julian Nagelsmann as a future Old Trafford manager (Daily Mail)

Marco Silva is expected to remain in charge of Everton for their next Premier League game with West Ham (Daily Mail)

Chelsea’s reaction to back-to-back defeats by Valencia then Liverpool comes after Frank Lampard and his assistant Jody Morris strategically put pressure on their senior players (Daily Mail)

Pep Guardiola locked himself in his office after a 1-1 draw with Everton in August 2017 that was one of the lowest moments of his Manchester City reign (Daily Mail)

Championship strugglers Reading are expected to sack manager Jose Gomes over the next 24 hours (Daily Mail)

Manchester United remain committed to giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more time to turn around the club’s fortunes, despite their worst start to a season for 30 years (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United are set to sack Solskjaer if he loses to Norwich at the end of the month – unless he gets hammered by Liverpool first (The Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino insists he has the full backing of Daniel Levy despite his horror week as Tottenham boss (The Sun)

Axed Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel could be in line to take over at Sunderland (The Sun)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is planning to sell Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose in January after his side’s poor start to the season (The Times)

Tammy Abraham has named Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk as the central defender he fears most (Daily Mirror)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri has “behaved like a child” during an apparent row over the Switzerland captaincy (Daily Mirror)

Dele Alli has hired his own personal nutritionist to try as he tries to stop the muscle injuries which have plagued his last 18 months (Daily Mirror)

Shkodran Mustafi says the criticism of his performances from Arsenal fans has become “escalated and irrational” as the defender hit out at social media comments directed towards him (Daily Mirror)