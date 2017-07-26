Paper Talk: Spurs eye Hoffenheim ace; Liverpool to sell £30.4m star

Liverpool are ready to accept a big-money bid for one of their players from Italy, while Tottenham are casting their eyes over a Hoffenheim defender, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL READY TO LET EMRE CAN MOVE ON

Liverpool look ready to allow midfielder Emre Can to leave Anfield, according to various reports on Wednesday morning.

The Germany midfielder has just 12 months left on his existing contract at Anfield and he is yet to agree fresh terms with the club, amid strong rumours linking him with Juventus.

Now, according to The Sun, Can has already agreed personal terms with the Serie A champions ahead of a proposed switch to Italy.

Furthermore, the Daily Express say Liverpool value Can at around the £35million, but are likely to accept a £30.4m bid for the midfielder.

Juventus are also keen on a deal for Nemanja Matic, but Chelsea’s £40m asking price for the Serbian is putting them off and it appears they see Can as a more viable option.

As a result, Matic has once again been linked with a move to Manchester United.

CAN TOTTENHAM MAKE HOFFENHEIM MAKE THEIR FIRST CAPTURE?

Tottenham are considering a move for Hoffenheim defender Jeremy Toljan, according to the Daily Mail.

The paper claims Spurs want to sign the versatile full-back, who can play on the right or left of defence and is seen as ideal competition for Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose and Ben Davies.

Spurs have moved for the Germany U21 defender after efforts to land Porto full-back Ricardo Pereira, 23, broke down over the Portuguese club’s £20m valuation and complications over third-party ownership.

Toljan has just a year left on his contract with the Bundesliga side and Spurs,who are yet to sign anyone this summer, believe he could be brought in for a relatively small fee.

Hoffenheim’s director of football Alex Rosen asked about Tottenham’s interest told Bild: “If Tottenham comes and offers to triple your salary, then you can’t say too many negative things: London is an unattractive city or Tottenham a bad club. This is all very positive – and then young people think about it.”

AND THE REST

Arsenal will submit a third offer for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, who is valued at £50m by the Ligue 1 champions (Daily Mail)

Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have made an enquiry for Nuremberg’s Moroccan midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri, 20 (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are trying to hijack Real Madrid’s £143m bid for Monaco’s teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid have agreed a £161m fee with Monaco for Kylian Mbappe, who is set to sign a six-year deal and rejoin the French side on loan (The Sun)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been urged to do “whatever it takes” to keep hold of Alexis Sanchez, by Gunners legend David Seaman (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy has slammed the Premier League’s summer spending as “unsustainable”, with Spurs yet to shell out a single penny on new additions (Daily Mirror)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool are not afraid to splash the cash this summer, and the Reds will prove it by maintaining a delicate pursuit of Virgil van Dijk (Daily Mirror)

Renato Sanches has opened the door on a move away from Bayern Munich (Daily Mirror)

West Brom are preparing a third bid for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle have told new signing Jacob Murphy they will keep monitoring his twin brother Josh, also a Norwich City winger (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea face a fight to save their reputation in China, despite sending Kenedy home in disgrace for insulting the country (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has slammed their Premier League rivals for creating an “out of control” transfer market

Tottenham skipper Hugo Lloris has warned outcast Moussa Sissoko to sort out his Spurs future – or risk missing the World Cup (The Sun)

Barcelona’s Neymar has amazingly requested Paris Saint-Germain sign Philippe Coutinho as well as him (The Sun)

Barcelona are preparing a new £80m bid for Liverpool playmaker Coutinho

Coutinho has agreed personal terms with Barcelona (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho has claimed Wayne Rooney leaving Manchester United made him an emotional wreck (The Sun)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is considering a raid for Everton midfielder Tom Davies (The Sun)

Manchester United are edging closer to signing Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho insists he made no attempts to re-sign Javier Hernandez – who joined West Ham on Monday

Inter Milan are preparing to sell Ivan Perisic to Manchester United and want Lazio’s Keita Balde as his replacement (Daily Express)

Sunderland have opened talks with Aston Villa for striker Ross McCormack (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho admits he may only be able to sign one more player for Manchester United this summer (Daily Mail)

Danilo claims he snubbed Chelsea to sign for Manchester City in his £27m deal (Daily Mail)

Premier League shirt sponsorship deals have hit the jackpot in a gambling takeover (Daily Mail)

Players at all grassroots levels will receive five-year bans if they abuse a referee under new FA laws (Daily Telegraph)

Thirteen Chinese Super League clubs face expulsion over unpaid debts (Daily Mail)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere wants to stay near London and his preference is a move to West Ham (The Independent)

Jose Mourinho has claimed Tottenham will be major rivals for the Premier League title this season (The Guardian)