Paper Talk: Chelsea to announce £65m deal; Giroud transfer talks

Liverpool are finally set to sign a left-back, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea is expected to spark a transfer merry-go-round, according to Saturday’s papers.

LIVERPOOL ON BRINK OF ANDY ROBERTSON SIGNING

Liverpool are set to sign Scotland left-back Andy Robertson from Hull City in a £8m deal, according to widespread reports.

The Reds have been casting their eye across the globe for a new left-back this summer, but it seems they have settled on one from the other side of the M62, with Robertson on the brink of agreeing a switch.

Both The Guardian and The Sun report a deal for Robertson is close, with negotiations between the two clubs all but completed.

The 23-year-old is expected to cost £8million, with a further £2million made up in add-ons, although when questioned about the deal, Jurgen Klopp insisted on taking a vow of silence.

AUBAMEYANG NEARS CHELSEA AS DORTMUND OPEN GIROUD TALKS

Chelsea are closing in on a £65m deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Borussia Dortmund opening talks over a deal with Arsenal for Olivier Giroud.

The Daily Mirror claims Gabon striker Aubameyang has emerged as Chelsea’s top striker target after deals for Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata fell through, with the pace frontman poised to move to Stamford Bridge ahead of Liverpool.

The move is expected to spark a striker merry-go-round as Dortmund have now entered formal talks with Arsenal for France striker Giroud, with a £20million deal in the offing.

And Chelsea’s capture of Aubameyang, who has been made available for £65million, will see Diego Costa allowed to move on.

The player is expected to join Atletico Madrid, but be first loaned out for six months – with either AC Milan or Fenerbahce possible destinations.

AND THE REST

Harry Redknapp has made a sensational move to bring LA Galaxy defender Ashley Cole to Birmingham (The Sun)

Arsene Wenger has been texting Alexis Sanchez in an effort to get the forward to stay at Arsenal (The Sun)

Reading have snapped up Wolves striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in a £750,000 deal (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho has refused to rule out a reunion with Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic at Manchester United

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel’s hopes of joining Manchester United are growing as Real Madrid plot a fresh David De Gea bid (Daily Mirror)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman admits Ross Barkley’s future ‘is not a clear situation’ (Daily Mirror)

Jack Wilshere has been warned he will face the biggest “fight” of his career to win back his Arsenal place (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger has revealed it was “obvious” he was always going to stay on as Arsenal manager. He said: “I stayed because I love the club and always want to give my all.” (Daily Mirror)

Luke Shaw has been told he is embarking on a critical season at Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

Rafa Benitez is set to get his transfer bandwagon rolling again with the recruitment of Norwich midfielder Jacob Murphy (Daily Mirror)

Juventus are set to make a £40m bid for unsettled Chelsea star Nemanja Matic (Daily Express)

Manchester City’s new £50m man Kyle Walker launched a thinly-veiled dig at Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino yesterday by claiming Pep Guardiola could take him to the next level (Daily Express)

Manager Jose Mourinho says Manchester United need two more signings this summer

Everton are closing in on Newcastle starlet Lewis Gibson as manager Ronald Koeman continues his recruitment drive (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan do not want to keep Manchester United target Ivan Perisic against his will, but could demand Anthony Martial on loan as part of the deal (Daily Mail)

Manchester City hope to have Benjamin Mendy aboard their plane to their plane to the USA after sealing a record £54m deal for Tottenham and England right-back Kyle Walker on Friday (Daily Mail)

Kari Arnason has clinched a return to Aberdeen after signing a one-year deal with the club (Daily Record)

Leicester have blocked an effort by St Etienne to take midfielder Papy Mendy on loan (Daily Star)

Huddersfield and Southampton are locked in a £6m battle to land Werder Bremen midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic (Daily Star)

LA Galaxy have played down reports they could sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, following his exit from Manchester United (The Independent)