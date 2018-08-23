Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are close to agreeing a deal over Divock Origi, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has hit Chelsea with an ultimatum over his future, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL READY TO LET ORIGI MOVE ON

Liverpool are ready to let Borussia Dortmund sign Divock Origi on loan – but the deal will come with two stipulations, according to reports.

The Belgium forward is yet to feature for the Reds this season and is a long way down Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order

And with the German ready to let Origi move on, the Reds have been in talks with Klopp’s former club Dortmund over a potential deal.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Liverpool will let Origi move on if they agree an obligation to buy him next summer. Furthermore, Liverpool have told Dortmund that they want €30m (£27m) for the striker next summer, given they would rather move the player on now.

Origi, who spent last season on loan with Wolfsburg, has become Dortmund’s No 1 target after they saw a move for Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer fall through and failing to take Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea for a second spell.

The European transfer window shuts on August 31.

AND THE REST

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has told Chelsea to convince him over why he should stay at Stamford Bridge with European sides queuing up to sign the England midfielder on loan (Daily Mirror)

Thierry Henry will meet with Bordeaux’s new owners on Thursday and is then expected to be confirmed as the Ligue 1 side’s new manager (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United fans have paid for a plane to fly an anti-Ed Woodward banner over Old Trafford (Daily Telegraph)

Pep Guardiola has spent the last fortnight drumming the perils of complacency into his Manchester City squad (Daily Mail)

Sadio Mane claims his Liverpool team-mates steal his goal celebrations (Daily Mail)

Free agent Jack Rodwell is in talks with Blackburn over a move to Ewood Park. The midfielder has been training at old club Everton this summer (Daily Mail)

Charlton Athletic staff sought legal advice on Wednesday after owner Roland Duchatelet confirmed he was reneging on a bonus promise (Daily Mail)

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand was confronted by an angry supporter after the club’s poor start to the season continued on Tuesday with a 3-0 home defeat by Bristol City (Daily Express)

Lee Carsley is in line to take over from sacked Gary Johnson as Cheltenham manager (Daily Express)

Manchester United chiefs fear Jose Mourinho could have a meltdown without trusted assistant Rui Faria around (Daily Star)

Everton’s Tom Davies will stay and fight for a place under new manager Marco Silva (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic has been dropped by Serbia over his criticism of manager Mladen Krstajic at the World Cup (Daily Star)

Gareth Southgate is considering Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, 18, for his next England squad (The Sun)

Maurizio Sarri has moved some of Chelsea’s training sessions to the afternoon so his players can spend mornings with their families (The Sun)

James Collins is in line for a shock return to West Ham – six months after being axed by email (The Sun)

Ex-West Ham striker Carlton Cole has been declared bankrupt despite earning millions as a player (The Sun)

Aston Villa are in pole position to complete a loan move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham (The Sun)

Millwall are set to complete an initial loan deal with Barnsley for striker Tom Bradshaw and then break their transfer record by signing him for £1m in January (The Sun)

West Ham’s dispute with the London Stadium’s owners has deepened after they were refused permission to reinstate the club’s honours board in the West Stand (The Times)

Tottenham have lobbied supporters over a potential “neutral” venue should they be drawn at home in the third round of the Carabao Cup (The Times)

Aleksander Ceferin has been formally backed to serve another term as UEFA president by the Football Association (The Times)

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall could become Steven Gerrard’s next Rangers signing, with a loan deal on the cards (Daily Record)