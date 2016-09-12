Paper Talk: Liverpool and Tottenham battle for Argentina striker

Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in an Argentina international, while Romelu Lukaku is unhappy with Everton again, according to today’s papers.

ALARIO IN DEMAND

Tottenham and Liverpool are among four clubs understood to be interested in River Plate striker Lucas Alario.

Alario recently signed a new contract until 2020 with the Argentinian outfit, however the deal includes a release clause of £15.2million.

And according to Marca, Liverpool, Spurs, Torino and Benfica are all tracking the 23-year-old, who earned his first two caps for Argentina last month.

Alario has scored 19 goals in 39 matches for River Plate, helping the club win the Copa Libertadores and Recopa Sudamericana since joining from Club Atlético Colón in 2015.

AND THE REST

Paris Saint-Germain hoped to sign Christian Eriksen before the attacking midfielder signed a new deal at Tottenham (Foot-Sur7)

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will offer Jack Wilshere a new deal in December, despite the midfielder spending the season on loan at Bournemouth (The Sun)

Erik Lamela wants to double his wages to £120,000-a-week to extend his Spurs contract by a further three years (Daily Mirror)

Romelu Lukaku is unhappy with Everton after the club failed to pay for the private jet he used to return from international duty with Belgium (Daily Mirror)

Piotr Zielinski has confirmed he met with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp before joining Napoli in the summer (IBTimes)

Manchester United are weighing up a surprise move for Juventus youngster Grigoris Kastanos (Sunday Express)

Antonio Conte has asked Chelsea’s power brokers to sanction a world-record bid for Atletico Madrid hitman Antoine Griezmann next summer (Sunday Express)