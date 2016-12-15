Paper Talk: Liverpool eye Ghana star; £25m flop to quit United

Liverpool are plotting a move for an Anderlecht winger, while a Manchester United outcast is closing on a £24m departure from the club, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL CAST EYES ON ANDERLECHT WING STAR

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has watched Anderlecht left-winger Frank Acheampong, 23, several times this season and could make a £6m move for the Ghana international.

The Reds boss is on the search for attacking reinforcements with Sadio Mane due to miss up to six weeks while on African Cup of Nations duty with Senegal and with Philippe Coutinho currently out with an ankle injury.

Although Coutinho has named his expected return date, Klopp is still understood to be considering a move for Acheampong, according to a report in The Sun.

The player, who can also operate at left-back, has been in fine form of the Belgians this season.

However, there’s one major roadblock in any potential deal for the player: as a Ghana international, Acheampong is also expected to be play in the African Cup of Nations, meaning his possible signing would be more a long-term investment as opposed for cover in January.

Anderlecht paid Thai club Buriram United £700,000 for Acheampong in 2013 and his form has since seen him come under the radar of Sunderland and Newcastle.

He has won league titles and cups in both Belgium and Thailand and now could be ready for the Premier League.

He is under contract until 2019 and it’s claimed he is valued at around £6million.

SCHNEIDERLIN ‘ON THE BRINK’ OF AGREEING EVERTON MOVE

Everton have opened talks with Manchester United over Morgan Schneiderlin and are expected to seal a £24million deal quickly, say multiple reports on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho admitted on Wednesday that he would not stand in the player’s way after admitting he was ‘open to offers’ for a number of his fringe stars.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is keen to sign Schneiderlin, with whom he worked at Southampton, and wants to complete a permanent £24m deal, rather than a loan, due to his interest in Dutch compatriot Memphis Depay. Premier League rules prevent Everton from taking two players on loan from the same club.

United are believed to be ready to Memphis leave on a temporary deal to see if he can build up a bit of form with a view to him returning to United.

Schneiderlin, 27, is not part of Mourinho’s first-team plans and has yet to start a Premier League game this season.

Koeman has moved for Schneiderlin as concerns grow over Ross Barkley’s future at Goodison, because of the impasse over a new deal.

The 23-year-old’s current agreement expires in June 2018 and there has been little movement towards fresh terms.

Reports on Wednesday claimed that Tottenham were plotting a £35million swoop for the England man.

AND THE REST

Claudio Bravo has been offered an escape route from Manchester City, with three La Liga clubs reportedly interested in signing the Chile goalkeeper (Daily Star)

Chelsea could replace Oscar with Genoa’s Diego Laxalt after the player’s agent claimed Antonio Conte has scouted the player (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez insists that he remains committed to the Championship club, even if he is flattered by interest from West Ham (Daily Mirror)

Ajax teenager Daishawn Redan has arrived at Manchester United’s training ground ahead of his proposed move (Daily Mail)

Liverpool owner John Henry has denied suggestions that the club will be sold by Christmas (Daily Mail)

Swansea boss Bob Bradley wants to sign a defender, a midfielder and a striker in the January transfer window.

Manchester United turned up for their league clash with Crystal Palace on Wednesday night only an hour before kick-off, the third time they have arrived late for a London game in eight months (Daily Mail)

Christian Benteke has revealed he left Liverpool because he did not want to become a ‘loser’ (Daily Express)

Arsenal have opened discussions with AZ Alkmaar to sign promising young goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar (Daily Express)

Chelsea target Daniele Rugani has signed a new deal with Juventus (Daily Express)

Torino are preparing to step up their second attempt to land Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic after transfer-listing centre-half Cesare Bovo (Daily Express)

Ivan Rakitic is expected to reject Manchester United to fight for his place at Barcelona (The Sun)

Eden Hazard is only out for one match with a knee injury and is set to return for Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace (The Sun)

Arsenal are yet to open talks with Kieran Gibbs over extending his current deal at the Emirates (The Sun)

Crystal Palace are refusing to budge on the £8m valuation of Brazilian star Lucas Lima (The Sun)

Arsenal have launched a £30m bid for Wolfsburg outcast Julian Draxler but still face the prospect of missing out on the World Cup winner (The Sun)

Tottenham are reportedly monitoring Ross Barkley’s situation at Everton with a view to launching a shock summer move for the star (The Sun)

Pep Guardiola has again sent scouts to watch Benfica goalkeeper Ederson (The Sun)

Dimitar Berbatov is set to make a stunning return to Manchester United, reports claim (The Sun)

Everton are confident of completing the signing of Ademola Lookman from Charlton Athletic, for a fee that could rise to £11m, in the opening weeks of the January transfer window (The Independent)

England Under-20 defender Reece Oxford has rejected interest from Manchester United and Manchester City and will sign a five-year deal with West Ham – to be announced on his 18th birthday on Friday (The Sun)