Paper Talk: Polish teen eyed by Liverpool; Chelsea’s £250m spree

Liverpool are plotting a move for a talented Polish teenager, while Chelsea have been linked with eight players as part of a huge £250m transfer raid, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL TARGET MOVE FOR LEGIA WARSAW YOUNGSTER

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is chasing Legia Warsaw’s teenage starlet Sebastian Szymanski, according to reports in Poland.

Both The Sun and the Daily Star, via the Polska Times, claim the Reds sent scouts to watch the youngster last season after he broke into Legia’s first team.

The 18-year-old broke into Legia’s first team last season, making a string of substitute appearances in the Polish top flight.

And it’s claimed the Reds could be making a bid for the talented midfielder, who has been capped nine times by Poland’s U19s.

PAPERS LINK CHELSEA WITH EIGHT MORE SUMMER SIGNINGS

Chelsea are being tipped to make up plenty more new signings this summer, with eight players linked with the Blues in Tuesday’s papers.

The Times reckons the Antonio Conte has been given a minimum £150m more to spend this summer and has the licence to bring in up to £250m worth of new talent in total.

The Daily Star reckons Conte wants Southampton pair Cedric Soares and Ryan Bertrand after missing out on Danilo and Benjamin Mendy, while several of papers reckon a move for his Saints teammate Virgil van Dijk also remains a strong possibility.

The Star also reckons Chelsea will sign Barcelona star Sergi Roberto and are willing to pay his £37.5m release clause.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile also suggests Alex Sandro, Antonio Candreva and Fernando Llorente will sign before the summer is out, and finally, The Sun reckons Everton’s teenage midfielder Tom Davies will also be targeted.

AND THE REST

Manchester United could sign Bayern Munich and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 19, according to the German side’s manager Carlo Ancelotti – but Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 30, will not leave the Bundesliga champions (The Independent)

Liverpool have submitted a £74m bid for RB Leipzig star Naby Keita, having previously had two bids rejected for the 22-year-old (Daily Star)

Antalyaspor are ready to offer Jack Wilshere a chance to revive his career in Turkey after the midfielder was told he is free to leave the Gunners this summer (Daily Mirror)

Mamadou Sakho: On loan at Crystal Palace

Mamadou Sakho: On loan at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace still want Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho – but have been told they will have to meet the Reds £30m valuation to land him (Daily Mirror)

Leicester’s owners are determined not to allow Riyad Mahrez to quit the club on the cheap with owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha backing their hardline stance after a £20m offer from Roma was waved away last week (Daily Mirror)

Mahrez is facing the prospect of starting the new season with Leicester unless Arsenal can cough up at least £50m (The Sun)

Roma have proposed a revised bid for Mahrez but are still short of Leicester’s £50m valuation (Daily Mail)

Watford and Hull City are in a £8m fight over Liverpool flop Lazar Markovic (Daily Mirror / The Sun)

Aston Villa have joined the list of Championship clubs chasing Liverpool starlet Sheyi Ojo (Daily Mirror)

Romelu Lukaku has revealed Paul Pogba used to drive him past Old Trafford in a bid to convince him to join Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

Pep Guardiola will go all out for £50m Alexis Sanchez as he looks to continue his record-breaking spree (The Sun)

Unsettled Jefferson Montero could quit Swansea for a big payday in Qatar (The Sun)

Huddersfield boss David Wagner is ready to sign French right-back Dimitri Cavare (The Sun)

Lucas Perez has been offered a lifeline by Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen as they look to end his Arsenal nightmare (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain have a contract waiting on the table for Neymar to sign, and the deal could be done “in the next few hours” (The Sun)

Casemiro has told fellow Brazilian Neymar to snub a sensational PSG deal and join Real Madrid instead (The Sun)

Romelu Lukaku says it was Jose Mourinho and not Paul Pogba who convinced him to join Manchester United (The Sun)

Real Madrid are determined to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco in a move that would spell trouble for Karim Benzema’s Bernabeu career (Daily Express)

Moussa Dembele: Could he be a surprise mover?

Moussa Dembele: Could he be a surprise mover?

Celtic have kicked off talks with Marseille over a £20m deal for striker Moussa Dembele (Daily Express)

Antonio Conte wanted Grzegorz Krychowiak before Chelsea signed Tiemoue Bakayoko (Daily Express)

Mauricio Pochettino will give Vincent Janssen one more season to prove his worth at Tottenham after scoring just two Premier League goals last term (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are plotting a move for Alexis Sanchez or Kylian Mbappe as Pep Guardiola continues spending after breaking the transfer world record (Daily Mail)

Swansea are digging their heels in over their £50m Gylfi Sigurdsson valuation as Everton step up their interest (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough have offered Ben Gibson a new deal to ward off West Brom’s interest (Daily Mail)