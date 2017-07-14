Paper Talk: Prem battle royale for Aubameyang; cut-price Wilshere exit

Liverpool and Chelsea are going head-to-head to try and land a £65million striker, while Arsenal are demanding £9million for an injury-plagued midfielder, according to Friday’s papers.

PREM PAIR DO BATTLE FOR AUBAMEYANG

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly at the centre of a £65m tug of war between Liverpool and Chelsea, although AC Milan are prepared to make him the highest paid player in Serie A.

The Sun reports that both Premier League giants have made contact with the Dortmund star’s representatives over a proposed £65million move, although Liverpool are in pole position due to Jurgen Klopp’s connection with the 28-year-old.

Aubameyang, who has scored an 85 goals in 128 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, is wanted as a replacement for Diego Costa at Chelsea, although if Liverpool got their man it wouldn’t certainly signal Daniel Sturridge’s Anfield exit.

Liverpool’s main issues, however, are said to be he German club’s valuation of Aubameyang and the player’s £180,000-a-week wage demand.

That would not be too much of an issue for Chelsea but Milan could through a spanner in the works for the Reds and the Blues if they put in a huge offer for the Gabon forward.

ARSENAL DEMANDING £9M FOR WILSHERE

Arsenal are reportedly demanding £9million for Jack Wilshere, as Serie A outfit Sampdoria plot a move for the injury-hit midfielder.

The England star is currently fighting to be fit for the start of the new season having after his loan spell at Bournemouth ended with him suffering a broken fibula.

The 25-year-old, who recently got married, has been struggling to shake off the blow and the report in The Sun says that the Gunners are prepared to let Wilshere leave as the player has had countless opportunities to show his worth.

Sky Italy are suggesting that Sampdoria will have to cough up £9m to land their target, while West Ham co-owner David Gold recently ruled the Hammers out of a move for Wilshere.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are braced for a fresh £50m bid for goalkeeper David de Gea from Real Madrid (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are refusing to give up their pursuit of Naby Keita despite being officially told by Red Bull Leipzig that he is not for sale (Daily Mirror)



Kyle Walker will become the most expensive defender in football history when he joins Manchester City for £54m (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City plan to continue their spending spree by finalising a deal this weekend, for close to another £50m, that will see Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy join as their new left-back (Daily Mirror)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks with LA Galaxy about a move to the United States worth £6million-a-year (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea could miss out on the chance to sign Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, as the Italian is thought to be close to joining Serie A rivals AC Milan (Daily Mirror)



Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa is close to signing a new deal having come back into the fold under Craig Shakespeare (Daily Mirror)

Derby could move for Middlesbrough midfielder Grant Leadbitter after missing out on Stoke’s Glenn Whelan (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea look to have completed a deal for Tiemoue Bakayoko after the Monaco midfielder’s brother seemed to confirm it on social media (The Sun)

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian have offered Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, 24, a £26m-per-year deal (The Sun)



Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is wanted by Turkish giants Fenerbahce along with his old French side Marseille (The Sun)

Ex-Premier League stars Wes Brown, Shay Given and Alex Bruce are training with non-league side Macclesfield (The Sun)

Newcastle are set to meet with Norwich winger Jacob Murphy’s representatives this week to thrash out terms for a move (The Sun)

Nemanja Matic is desperate to force a move away from Chelsea and is reportedly desperate to join Manchester United (The Sun)



Tim Krul could be on his way out of St James’ Park after Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez told the Dutch goalkeeper he was not part of his plans (The Sun)

Liverpool have seen a £57m bid rejected by RB Leipzig in their pursuit of Naby Keita (Daily Express)

Manchester City could splash £100m on full-backs this summer, with Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy set to follow Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker to the Etihad Stadium (Daily Star)

Inter Milan centre-back Andrea Ranocchia is set to seal a £5m switch to West Brom after snubbing Premier League new boys Huddersfield (Daily Star)



Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will urge the club’s bosses to accelerate transfer in-comings as Kyle Walker’s proposed move to Man City moves closer (Daily Mail)

Liverpool have been told by Red Bull Leipzig not even a £100m offer would be enough to secure the signature of Naby Keita (Daily Mail)

Roma have made a £29m offer for Leicester playmaker Riyad Mahrez (Daily Mail)



Derby County have made a £4m bid to bring Matty James in from Leicester City (Daily Mail)

West Brom have asked about taking Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazy, 26, on loan from Al Ahly (Daily Mail)

Birmingham City are talking to midfielder Cheikh Ndoye. The 31-year-old former captain of Angers is due to sign on a free transfer (Daily Mail)

Manchester United expect David de Gea to be the subject of another Real Madrid bid this summer despite their determined stance that the goalkeeper will not be sold (The Guardian)



Everton will try to complete the transfer of Gylfi Sigurdsson in time for the midfielder to join them in the Netherlands next week (The Guardian)

Marko Arnautovic is keen to push through his £20m move to West Ham and will meet with Stoke officials to urge them to let him go (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona have cooled their interest in Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin after the Gunners sent a ‘hands off’ letter to Barca (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle United will be offered the chance to sign West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph, 30, if Hart moves to London Stadium (Newcastle Chronicle)



Celtic are reportedly keen to hand former England defender Steven Caulker a chance to rebuild his career at Parkhead (Daily Record)

Goalkeeper Cammy Bell is in talks over a return to Kilmarnock after Dundee United signed former Port Vale ‘keeper Deniz Mehmet (Daily Record)