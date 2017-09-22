Paper Talk: Inter star to snub Reds; Juve man told he can join Barca

Liverpool look set to suffer a blow in their bid to land an Inter Milan defensive target, while Arsenal have pulled out of the race for a defender, according to Friday’s newspapers.

INTER TO OFFER LIVERPOOL TARGET NEW DEAL

Liverpool look set to suffer a potential transfer blow, with Inter Milan ready to hand Reds target Zinho Vanheusden a new three-year deal.

Jurgen Klopp is reported to have been monitoring the 18-year-old centre-back since the spring and was keen on bringing him in during the summer transfer window.

Indeed, Calciomercato claims that Liverpool directors have watched the player on several occasions with a view to making a bid.

Inter managed to ward off interest from the Reds, however, with Youth Director Roberto Samaden blocking the player’s move and now they are preparing to offer Vanheusden a new contract.

AND THE REST

Arsene Wenger insists he is no longer interested in bringing West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans to Arsenal (Daily Express)



Juventus chief Beppe Marotta says Paulo Dybala can leave for Barcelona if he wants (The Sun)

Paul Pogba is being ordered to take a 10-day holiday by Manchester United ahead of his rehab for a hamstring injury (The Sun)

Manchester City fear PSG are now favourites to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez (The Sun)



Manchester United are considering a move for Santos midfielder Lucas Lima, who is out of contract at the start of this year

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann, with the striker set to stay put at Atletico Madrid to partner Diego Costa (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea and Manchester United have no chance of landing Bayern Munich star Rafinha while he is starring for the German side (The Sun)



Diego Costa could be unveiled as an Atletico Madrid player before Chelsea make their Champions League visit to the La Liga side following his £60m sale (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are hopeful Ilkay Gundogan will be back in action after the next international break after his injury fears were eased (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are eyeing RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano but the release clause could be 100m euros (Daily Mirror)



Aston Villa are one of five Championship clubs reported to be keeping tabs on Rangers’ Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos (Birmingham Mail)