Liverpool and Everton are set to go head-to-head in the battle for a LaLiga star, while Tottenham have been handed a boost over their new stadium, according to Friday’s European papers.

MERSEYSIDE TUSSLE FOR SOCIEDAD DEFENDER

Liverpool and Everton look set to battle it out for Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente, according top reports.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who can also play as a holding midfielder, began his career at Real Madrid before moving to San Sebastian in 2017 and has been capped twice by Spain.

Basque newspaper Noticias de Gipuzkoa via thisisfutbol states that both Merseyside clubs are ready to move for Llorente this summer, with the Reds having already tabled a £25million bid.

Llorente, however, has a release clause of €50m (£42.8m) – balthough the Sociedad’s owners are believed to be open to negotiations below that figure.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Marco Silva are likely to make defensive reinforcements this summer, with the Reds forced to play Fabinho in their back line at times this season, while there are also doubts about Dejan Lovren’s long-term future at Anfield.

The Toffees, meanwhile, will see long-serving captain Phil Jagielka’s current contract expire this summer, while the report goes on to state that Marcel Brands is expected to have a tough time trying to negotiate a permanent deal for on-loan Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma – particularly with the London club having a two window transfer ban.

AND THE REST

Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to be named Real Madrid boss until the end of the season, following this weekend’s game against Real Valladolid (Daily Mirror)

England may lose Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka to DR Congo if he is not in the next squad (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has been slapped with a €20k fine for his bizarre crotch-grabbing celebration against Juventus (Daily Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be appointed Manchester United’s full-time manager – on half the money of his predecessor Jose Mourinho (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid will offer Spurs £145m in a double deal for Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino (The Sun)

Tottenham are set to finally open their new stadium in April after winning council approval to stage a first test event (The Sun)

Arsene Wenger has been offered a top Fifa job overlooking rule changes in football and refereeing (The Sun)

Manchester United have opened talks with Sporting about signing 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool (Metro)

Thibaut Courtois has escaped charges after the Real Madrid goalkeeper ‘threw an object’ at a photographer’s car (Daily Mail)

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed the club will consider a move for Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt (Daily Mail)

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has revealed talks over his future have been put on hold until the end of the season (Daily Mail)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to turn down a job working behind the scenes at Paris St-Germain to accept a role as Fifa’s head of technical development (Daily Mail)

Neymar had to be restrained by Paris Saint-Germain staff as he attempted to gain access to the match officials’ room after the defeat to Manchester United (Independent)