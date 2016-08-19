Paper Talk: Liverpool eye Ajax winger; Arsenal want Atletico CB

Arsenal have switched central defensive targets to Atletico’s Jose Gimenez, while Liverpool will rival AC Milan for Ajax winger Anwar El Ghazi, according to Friday morning’s papers.

LIVERPOOL CHASE AJAX STAR EL GHAZI

Liverpool are interested in signing 21-year-old Ajax winger Anwar El Ghazi and will battle AC Milan to sign him, according to reports in the Italian press.

Italian outlet Il Tempo say the Reds are keen on the winger, who netted 11 times in 27 appearances for the Dutch giants last term.

Tuttosport claim AC Milan are also in the running to land El Ghazi’s signature, while fellow Serie A side Lazio have also been linked.

Ajax are believed to want to start negotiations for the player at around £15million, but it’s thought interest from both clubs could push the deal in excess of £22million.

Liverpool were linked with El Ghazi earlier this year, but with Sadio Mane and Gini Wijnaldum arriving to join Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho in their attacking midfielder ranks, a move for the player seems unlikely.

GIMENEZ LINKED WITH ARSENAL SWITCH

Arsenal have started talks with Atletico Madrid over the signing of Uruguay centre-back Jose Gimenez.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is said to have grown frustrated by the failure to wrap up a deal for Valencia’s Shkodran Mustafi, so has instead turned attentions to the 21-year-old centre-half Gimenez, according to Spanish publication Sport.

The paper claims, however, Arsenal face more lengthy negotiations to sign the defender with the player having a £56m (€65million) buy-out clause in his contract. Arsenal, according to the report, have been told by the player’s agent that they could land the player, however, for nearer to £40million.

That’s £10m more than Eric Bailly cost Manchester United but Atletico would argue that at just 21 years of age, he has already played in one World Cup, two Copa Americas and picked up a league winner’s medal.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are having to consider paying up to £60m for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly (London Evening Standard)

Manchester City are refusing to let England goalkeeper Joe Hart leave on loan and want more than £30m for the 29-year-old (The Sun)

Hart will join Everton on loan as City have moved a step closer to signing Chile keeper Claudio Bravo, 33, from Barcelona in a £17.4m deal (Daily Mirror)

Hart is interested in a move to Sevilla but such a deal would mean Manchester City heavily subsidising his £140,000-a-week salary (Daily Mail)

Barcelona will sign Ajax and Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, 27, as a replacement for Bravo (Telegraaf)

City boss Pep Guardiola may sign a centre-back after the arrival of Bravo (Manchester Evening News)

Hull are keen on Everton misfit Oumar Niasse, who has been told to leave Goodison Park by Ronald Koeman (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United will not be signing any other players this summer after spending £156m on France midfielder Paul Pogba, 23, Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 34, Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 22, and Armenia winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 27

Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino is losing patience with manager Garry Monk after just four games of the season (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland boss David Moyes has offered Ivory Coast defender Lamine Kone a new £50,000-a-week contract. Everton want to sign the 27-year-old (The Sun)

Swansea are looking to Serie A as they try to replace 31-year-old Wales defender Ashley Williams, who has joined Everton (Wales Online)

West Brom will only give up on signing Ghana full-back Jeffrey Schlupp if the 23-year-old signs a new deal at Leicester (Birmingham Mail)

Adama Traore has told Aston Villa that he wants to leave the club before the end of the month (Birmingham Mail)

Colombia striker Carlos Bacca says he will stay at AC Milan this season. The 29-year-old has been linked with West Ham (AC Milan website)

Tottenham have moved again for Espanyol’s Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez. The London club have already failed with a £3m bid for the 21-year-old and will now try to sign him on a season-long loan. (Evening Standard)

Stoke have agreed a £200,000 deal for Dundee United’s 6ft 7in central defender Harry Souttar, 17 (Dundee Courier)

Brighton are looking to boost their promotion bid with a £4m bid for Blackburn’s Shane Duffy (Daily Mirror)

Huddersfield Town defender Jason Davidson is set for a loan move to Eredivisie club Groningen for the rest of the season (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal want starlet Chris Willock to sign a new deal before letting him leave on loan (Daily Mirror)

Juan Cuadrado’s exit from Chelsea looks increasingly after Juventus confirmed they want to re-sign winger on loan after last season’s title win

Chelsea icon Michael Essien played for his old side as free agent in a 2-1 friendly win over Brentford after being released by Panathinaikos; but unfortunately for Blues fans, he’s only training with Antonio Conte’s side until he finds a new club (The Sun)

Newcastle United have expressed interest in Utrecht’s French striker Sebastien Haller, who has also been linked with Everton, Sporting Lisbon and Monaco (Daily Mail)

West Ham are maintaining a watching brief on developments with Man City striker Wilfried Bony as they contemplate ways to solve their growing injury list (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are reportedly set to come to an agreement with Valencia for Shkodran Mustafi with a fee of £25.9m being paid (Daily Star)

Manchester City are weighing up a move for Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon, according to reports. The 16-year-old made his full debut in the 1-1 draw with Leeds on Tuesday (Daily Star)

Antonio Conte is keen to seal a deal for Wolfsburg’s £22m-rated left-back Ricardo Rodriguez before deadline day, according to reports

Aston Villa boss Roberto Di Matteo is weighing up a £3m bid for Tottenham Hotspur defender DeAndre Yedlin after stepping up his search for a new right-back (Daily Telegraph)

Sunderland are reportedly keen on Nottingham Forest’s Scottish international winger Oliver Burke (Daily Record)

Joleon Lescott’s potential move to Rangers has gathered serious pace and the ex-England defender is heading to Glasgow ahead of a medical on Friday (Daily Record)

Claudio Ranieri has admitted that he was shocked that N’Golo Kante left Leicester in the summer, believing he would keep all his title-winning players (The Times)