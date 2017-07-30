Paper Talk: Liverpool eye Belgian starlet; Arsenal and Spurs battle for teenager

Liverpool are eyeing a move for an 18-year-old Belgian defender, while Spurs and Arsenal are eyeing a Ligue 1 starlet according to Sunday’s papers.

Liverpool in for defensive starlet

Liverpool and Southampton are in the hunt for Inter Milan defensive starlet Zinho Vanheusden, according to a report.

The Sun on Sunday claims that the Premier League duo are interested in the 18-year-old, with Liverpool scouts recommending the player to Jurgen Klopp.

German outlet Nieuwsblad claim that the German boss is already in talks with Inter to secure his signature.

However, the report goes on to state that the Serie A club view Vanheusden as a future star, and as a result they are very reluctant to let him go.

The Belgium U19 international is under contract at Inter until 2019, but may be open to a Premier League move.

Rivals battle for teenage striker

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly both keeping tabs on teenage striker Yann Karamoh at French club Caen.

According to the Sunday Mirror, both clubs have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old, who is regarded as one of the most talented young strikers in France.

The report also claims that Karamoh is valued at just under £9 million, but the duo face competition if they are to secure his signature.

The Mirror claims that Serie A duo Fiorentina and Inter Milan have interest in the youngster, while France Football state that Everton, West Ham United and Southampton’s are also in the race.

Karamoh amassed a combined nine goals and assists in 25 Ligue 1 appearances last term, and the Shields Gazette has also claimed Newcastle have interest.

And the rest…

La Liga president Javier Tebas has threatened to take legal action against Paris Saint-Germain over their world-record £198m move for Barcelona star Neymar, claiming a breach of financial fair play (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho has targeted a £90m move to take Gareth Bale to Manchester United but would rather wait until next summer to make it happen (Sunday Express)

Alexis Sanchez will tell Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger this week that he wants to join Manchester City (Mirror)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has revealed “zero progress” has been made regarding a new deal at the club (Mail)

PSG will make a £35m bid for Arsenal play maker Alexis Sanchez as soon as they have smashed the world transfer record to sign Neymar (Sunday Express)

Eliaquim Mangala is now hoping to clinch a dream move to Juventus with the Italian champions ready to pay Manchester City a loan fee of £4m (Daily Star)

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have a strong interest in signing 15-year-old Dutch youth defender Melayro Bogarde, nephew of former Chelsea defender Winston Bogarde (Observer)

Big-spending Championship side Wolves could make a shock £20m move for top-flight Burnley’s star striker Andre Gray (Sunday People)

Newcastle have been linked with a £3.6m move for Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis (The Sun)

Watford’s new boss Marco Silva wants Everton’s former England winger Aaron Lennon (Mirror)

Ronald Koeman will this week step up his interest in Olivier Giroud. The Arsenal striker is the No 1 target on Everton’s hit-list (Sunday People)

Barcelona are to offer Liverpool Rafinha in an attempt to lure Philippe Coutinho to the Nou Camp (The Sun)

Philippe Coutinho will plead with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to let him join Barcelona (Mirror)

Stoke are ready to move for Dinamo Kiev’s Andriy Yarmolenko as they search for Marko Arnautovic’s replacement (Sunday People)

Galatasaray have confirmed they are in talks to sign Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini (The Sun)

Watford are closing in on Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs. The clubs are in advanced talks with West Brom having ended their interest (Sunday People)

Huddersfield have joined the race for £10m-rated French winger Marcus Coco, who plays for Guingamp (The Sun)

Watford are confident of tying up a loan deal for Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour (Mirror)

Gareth Barry could be blocked from quitting Everton for West Brom amid uncertainty about fellow midfielder James McCarthy’s future (Sunday People)