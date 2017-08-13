Paper Talk: Liverpool target £60m Napoli star; Wilshere’s Arsenal exit

Liverpool have identified the player they want to potentially replace Philippe Coutinho, while Newcastle have stepped up their efforts to land an Arsenal star, according to Sunday’s papers.

LIVERPOOL TARGET NAPOLI PLAYMAKER

Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants £60m-rated Lorenzo Insigne if he has to replace Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds boss is said to have been a long time admirer of the 26-year-old attacker, who scored 20 goals for a Napoli side that finished third in Serie A last season.

The Italian outfit, however, insist the player is not for sale, according to the report in the Sunday People.

But with Liverpool poised to net around £100m, if they choose to sell Coutinho to Barca, they would be in a very strong position to try and lure the Italy international to Anfield.

Should they fail with an offer for Insigne then 21-year-old Germany wonderkid Max Meyer is tipped to be the next man on Klopp’s list.

TOON STEP UP CHASE FOR ARSENAL STAR

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Rafa Benitez has reportedly stepped up his bid to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The England star is said to believe that his days are numbered at The Emirates after he was left out of the squad to face Leicester in Arsenal’s Premier League opener on Friday night.

Arsene Wenger had stated before the game that the 25-year-old was not fit enough to feature but Wilshere has revealed otherwise, saying that he feels in “top condition” after recovering from a fractured leg in April.

Wilshere is currently featuring in Arsenal’s Under-23 side in a bid to prove his fitness but Newcastle’s interest will be a huge boost to a player who no longer looks to be part of Wenger’s plans.

Toon boss Benitez is desperate to bring in more new signings before the transfer window shuts on August 31 and the addition of Wilshere could be a real coup at St James’ Park, should the report in the Sun on Sunday prove correct.

AND THE REST

Chelsea striker Diego Costa faces a fine up to £300k after going AWOL (Sun on Sunday)

Everton’s Ross Barkley wants to join Tottenham and fit into their wage structure – despite the supposed pay crisis at the club (Sun on Sunday)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Joe Hart has taken a swipe at Pep Guardiola by saying he does not care about the Spaniard’s opinion of him (Sun on Sunday)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been told to ease up as he makes a rapid return from a knee injury (Sun on Sunday)

Swansea manager Paul Clement is keen to make a shock £20m move for Bournemouth hitman Benik Afobe (Sun on Sunday)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will make a bid for Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam – if he loses Steven Defour (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea’s third-choice keeper Eduardo wants to leave the club to preserve his Portugal World Cup place (Sun on Sunday)

Watford are set to launch a £10m bid for Gent goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal have told Newcastle and Brighton to stump up £20m to sign striker Lucas Perez (Sun on Sunday)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Tottenham are plotting a £50m double swoop for Pape Cheik Diop and Davinson Sanchez (Sun on Sunday)

Luke Shaw has no intention of leaving Manchester United despite the club being linked to Danny Rose (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United deal-maker Ed Woodward is trying to give Jose Mourinho his ideal summer by finally landing Inter winger Ivan Perisic (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool have told Emre Can he is going nowhere – even though the German’s contract stand-off with the club shows no sign of being resolved (Sunday Mirror)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Barcelona are set to announce the signing of midfielder Paulinho in a deal worth £36.5m (Sunday Mirror)

Jose Mourinho has revealed that Manchester United left it late to launch a bid to land Nemanja Matic – because he didn’t think Chelsea would be crazy enough to sell the Serb (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham’s £27m target Davinson Sanchez has gone on strike – refusing to board the Ajax team bus for their first game of the new season (Sunday People)

Gylfi Sigurdsson will finally seal his move to Everton this week – setting off Nacer Chadli to Swansea and Ross Barkley to Spurs (Sunday People)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Wolves are plotting a £20m double striker swoop for Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes and Nelson Oliveira of Norwich (Sunday People)

West Brom will join the race for Hull midfielder Sam Clucas if they miss out on Everton veteran Gareth Barry (Sunday People)

Liverpool and Newcastle are leading the chase for the ‘new Andy Carroll’, Hartlepool kid Connor Simpson (Sunday People)

Arsenal have admitted defeat in their efforts to sign Monaco star Thomas Lemar (Mail on Sunday)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Championship rivals Reading have offered Aston Villa a £3m deal for Leandro Bacuna (Sunday People)

Glenn Hoddle says Danny Rose is only saying what all Tottenham players are thinking and his team-mates won’t be angry (Mail on Sunday)

Hugo Lloris has backed the Tottenham board following Danny Rose’ outburst over transfer policy and wages (Mail on Sunday)

Fabian Delph is in the middle of a stand-off with Manchester City that could affect his chances of playing for England at next summer’s World Cup (Mail on Sunday)

Paris Saint-Germain have secured the signature of Kylian Mbappe for a transfer fee that is set to exceed the record £200m they paid for Neymar less than a fortnight ago (Sunday Times)